Gambia: Moherst Launches Study On Crèche Facilities in Higher Education Institutions

The Ministry for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) has launched a project that focuses on the study on Crèche facilities in Higher Education Institutions.

Launched on Friday at the MoHERST conference hall, the project under the World Bank supported RISE project, is aimed at assessing Crèche facilities within tertiary and higher education institutions in The Gambia.

The findings of the study, according of officials, will guide policy decisions aimed at increasing the enrolment and retention of girls and women by supporting nursing mothers in their academic and professional pursuits.

At a presser, Mucktarr M. Y. Darboe, deputy permanent secretary at MoHERST said the press briefing was designed to discuss the results of a pioneering study on the establishment of Crèche facilities within The Gambia's tertiary and higher education community.

The project, he said, aims to increase the enrolment and retention of females within the tertiary and higher education institutions.

He informed that the project was pioneered by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology in collaboration with the World Bank's RISE Project.

The initiative, he added, was borne out of their unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive educational environment that caters for the diverse needs of not only students, but also faculty and staff.

"As we strive towards building a more resilient and equitable educational landscape, the provision of crèche facilities within our institutions stands as a vital element in supporting the work-life balance of young parents and guardians pursuing higher education and professional development."

"We recognise the importance of addressing the challenges faced by those who juggle the responsibilities of parenthood alongside their academic and professional pursuits. By establishing these facilities, we are not only alleviating the burden on young families but also fostering an environment where all members of our academic community can thrive." he stated.

The establishment of Crèche facilities, he observed, is not merely about infrastructure; but about creating opportunities, empowering individuals, and ensuring that every student and staff member has the support they need to succeed.

Kenneth O. Igharo, managing consultant of the Sure Solutions Consulting, reminded that they have been tasked to conduct a study on the establishment of crèche facilities within the tertiary and higher education sector in The Gambia.

"This study aims to provide a deeper understanding of childcare in the country. It encompasses a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative survey to identify areas for improvement and assess the impact of these facilities on female participation in tertiary and higher education."

He reminded that the insights gained from the4 study will guide policy and strategic decisions, aimed at enhancing Crèche facilities and to advance gender equality in tertiary and higher education, in alignment with both national and international development objectives.

Dr Kenneth further explained that the study is a nationally representative stakeholder survey, encompassing both public and private sectors, targeting all relevant educational regions of The Gambia.

