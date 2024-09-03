Gambians in Ireland to Enjoy Flexible Employment Permits

Several Gambians in Ireland are pleased and delighted over the government's unexpected new Act that will eventually allow a "more modern and flexible employment permits system".

It is interesting to note that presently many European countries are directing harder and more unrelaxed working permits for migrant workers, thus prompting experts to describe the act as "exceptional".

Consequently, the improvement by Dublin is also seen as "constructive and encouraging ... consolidates and modernises the employment permit law for the best interest of both the employers and the employees"

Omar Sowe, an experienced Gambian hospitality worker, reacting, told The Point that "the details are part of a pleasant surprise," however, certain government officials have always argued that it was the best option for both workers and employers.

Officials also confirmed that the Act will ensure among others "new employment permit for seasonal workers" and that "employee rights will be secured, safeguarded and maintained".

This correspondent equally learnt that when implemented, the new rules would not only allow "more flexible employment permit system, but will also let certain categories of work permit holders be allowed to change their employer after nine months".

Accordingly, the government acknowledged that another vital reason is the fact that it would meet "labour market needs" and to further "retain the talent already in the country".

Another important factor is that unlike before, the Act will allow work permit holders to get promotion within their respective roles without the burden of applying for a new authorisation.

The changes are expected to take effect on 2, September 2024.

