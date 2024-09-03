Gambia: US-Based Gambian Mariama Jallow Calls for Support to Underprivileged, Disabled

US-based Gambian Mariama Jallow has called for urgent support to aid the disabled, orphans, and vulnerable families in The Gambia.

The Neneh Mawdo Charity Foundation, a charitable body dedicated to uplifting the disabled community, orphans, and vulnerable children in The Gambia, is making a heartfelt appeal for support.

Founded by Mariama Jallow, a US-based Gambian, the foundation strives to provide these vulnerable groups with the essentials they need to live healthy and dignified lives.

Charity foundation founder Mariama Jallow believes a community can only thrive, grow and be successful when its most vulnerable members are taken care of.

The foundation, named after her late aunt Neneh Mawdo, who played a significant role in raising her, often organizes events such as Iftar during Ramadan at elderly homes and donates baby items to hospitals.

Mariama's passion for helping others has been a lifelong calling, driven by her desire to assist those who need it most.

She acknowledges that while many people want to help, they often don't know how or where to direct their support. This inspired her to establish the foundation, registered in The Gambia, to channel resources to those in need.

Recently, Mariama made an urgent plea for assistance on behalf of Binta, a widow from Manjai Kunda with five young children. Binta has been left unable to work due to a severe health issue caused by a spider bite. Once the sole provider for her family through laundry work, her condition has rendered her unable to continue, leaving her and her children in a desperate situation. The foundation is calling on its supporters, both in The Gambia and abroad, to help cover the costs of Binta's hospital treatment.

Those willing to support the Neneh Mawdo Charity Foundation can contact Mamat Jim Kebbeh at 9929739, Aziz at 99044005, or Maimuna Njie Bah at 7797547.