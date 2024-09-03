Liberia: Disabled Community Appeals for Budget Increment to Address Urgent Needs

Samuel S. Dean, Sr., Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), has formally appealed to House Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, urging him to advocate for a significant increase in the commission's budget during the ongoing special legislative session.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Koffa, Dean emphasized the critical need to raise the NCD's budget from its current US$280,000 to at least US$1.5 million.

Dean highlighted that the increased funding would enable the commission to implement several crucial initiatives aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities in Liberia.

He stressed the urgency of removing persons with disabilities and their children from the streets, noting that many street children are the offspring of disabled parents.

With the necessary funding, the NCD plans to execute a sustainable empowerment program to prevent these individuals from returning to the streets. "We have the statistics, and our social workers are ready to go. The only thing lacking is funding," Dean stated.

Additionally, Dean called for the construction of an accessible estate to provide shelter for those removed from the streets and their families. This initiative aims to address the immediate need for safe and suitable housing for persons with disabilities.

A particularly ambitious aspect of the proposal involves transforming the NCD from a spending entity into a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE). Dean outlined plans to tap into the global US$3.5 billion Assistive Technology (AT) market by fabricating mobility aids and other assistive devices, targeting the 1.5 billion persons with disabilities worldwide.

In the spirit of decentralization, the NCD also aims to employ over 300 volunteers across the country. Currently, the commission operates only in Montserrado, with coordinators in other regions receiving no pay or logistical support.

An increase in the budget would allow the NCD to put these coordinators on salary, encouraging them to facilitate projects like the ongoing nationwide enumeration and disaggregated data collection efforts.

Dean concluded his letter with a heartfelt appeal to Hon. Koffa, calling on him to be a "gracious and merciful" leader who will champion the cause of those who have "slipped through the cracks."

He expressed optimism that this initial step would lead to more disability-responsive budgeting in the next fiscal year, allowing the NCD to efficiently mainstream issues affecting persons with disabilities.

The request comes as the Legislature prepares for a critical three-week special session, where the welfare of Liberian citizens will be a central topic of discussion. Dean's letter serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by the disabled community and the urgent need for government intervention.