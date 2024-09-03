Liberia: 'I'm a Victim, I Know What It Means'

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has stressed the importance of addressing the plights of the hundreds of thousands of street children across the country, many of whom have been left abandoned by their immediate family members and ensuring their well-being.

Drawing from his own experiences, he highlighted the challenges faced by vulnerable youth and stressed the need to tackle root causes such as corruption and resource misuse.

"I have been a victim, and I know how it pains when young people have nobody to look after them," the President said when he officially launched the 'Street Child Project' recently in Monrovia.

Birthed by a disabled mother, and a father that was for the most part never around, the President had a very tough childhood.

He believe that no child should lack the comfort and parents and the necessities of life why growing up as the society should be there for everyone to enjoy life and reach his or her full potential.

"This is why I have always spoken against corruption and the misuse of resources. Because these are the causes of the many problems we face in our country."

The project, titled 'Support A Child, Save The Future', an initiative of the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection (MoGSP), endeavors to save the next generation of the country's future leaders and put them on the path of becoming productive citizens.

The project inaugurates a five-year, nationally-driven endeavor spearheaded by the government through MoGSP to permanently remove over 7,000 children from street situations across the country within five years.

The President expressed his commitment to ensuring that no child is left on the streets or out of school, affirming that it is a collective responsibility to care for all children in society.

"We want to make sure that no child will be left in the street and no child will be out of school. It will be our responsibility to make sure they grow up as children," the President said.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Minister of Gender, Gbeme Horace-Kollie, for the program, President Boakai emphasized the critical importance of addressing the issue of neglected children as a shared societal concern.

"It is vital to address the issue of children turning out poorly as it becomes our collective problem. If these children become problematic, it will affect us all. This is why this project is important," he said

The President underscored the impact of resource management on children's welfare and called for responsible stewardship to improve the quality of life and create a brighter future for Liberia.

He frowned on the misuse of public resources and the misuse of even opportunities for other people -- urging everyone to have a responsibility not just to the children "we bring into this world, but to making sure those resources in our country are accessible to everyone, the children who are not in school, a representative, and even the children barefooted."

Emphasizing the need to confront challenges directly and work together towards a better future, the President echoed a message of unity and dedication to building a more compassionate and prosperous nation for all generations to come.

He believes the quality of life reflects the level of civilization in a country, as demonstrated by the way children are raised.

"We must confront this issue head-on. Running away from it is not an option. Let's forget our past and make sacrifices for the future of our country and our children," President Boakai pleaded. "We have committed ourselves to this program, and thank our partners for helping us. And to everyone out there, let this be the beginning of a new way of thinking Liberia, loving Liberia, and indeed building this country.

"It's not about the next election; it's about the next generation. I hope this program will help us to separate our minds and reconsider how we manage our resources and our lives. These children represent us, our family members, and our homes," he said.

Gender Minister Kollie, in providing an overview of the project, underscored the pressing need to address the crisis of street children in the country. She highlighted the findings of a 2022 government survey, which revealed that a significant number of children, approximately 366,584, are in street situations across the country, with Montserrado accounting for a substantial portion of this number.

The survey identified various root causes, including multidimensional poverty, lack of support, abandonment, and domestic trafficking, exposing vulnerable children to risks such as malnutrition, substance abuse, and exploitation.

"This project is a pivotal initiative that underscores this government's unwavering commitment to ensuring a brighter future for every child," the Minister said. "As we gather to address the urgent issue of street children, it is important to reflect on the standard reality revealed by the assessment in 2022."

Madam Gbeme Horace Kollie, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection speaking at the launch

Minister Kollie emphasized the urgency of protecting these children and addressing the underlying issues that contribute to their vulnerability.

She expressed gratitude for the collaboration of various government ministries and partners in this critical effort to safeguard the well-being and future of Liberia's children.

The survey also highlighted the root causes of this crisis, with many children facing severe risks, including malnutrition, substance abuse, violence, exploitation, and human trafficking.

The launch symbolizes a practical approach to permanently remove 73,317 children from the streets, representing 20% of the total number, from street situations.

As part of this ambitious initiative, the pilot phase, set for one year, will concentrate exclusively on Montserrado County, targeting the removal of 7,698 children, or 5% of the total number in Montserrado.

Additionally, the project intends to empower 1,920 mothers and caregivers associated with these children, ensuring a holistic approach to addressing the issue.

This initiative responds directly and urgently to the need to protect and uplift vulnerable children living on the streets by providing them with the care, education, and opportunities necessary for a brighter future.