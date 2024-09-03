Africa: RAS Caleb Appiah-Levi Leads Pan Africa-Ghana Delegation to Participate in 1st Africa Youth Congress

The President of Pan Africa-Ghana (PAG), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, will lead a five-member delegation to participate in the "1st Africa Youth Congress 2024, in Kampala, Uganda" from September 10 to 11.

The delegation has been invited by the African Kin Education Resource Centre (AKERC) of Uganda who are organising the congress in partnership with the government of Uganda.

The President of Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to be the special guest of honour at the event with expected representation from 55 countries as well as leaders from the African Union (AU) and other regional bodies across the continent.

Under the theme, 'Africanism: Modernise along Culture,' the congress will feature a range of activities, including plenary sessions, workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

The congress which has been held in different countries since its inception in 2014 is also expected to attract over 1,000 participants, including young leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, activists, and students.

"The congress has proven to be a powerful platform for fostering collaboration, networking, and capacity-building among young Africans.

"It is a platform that brings together young people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds to discuss pressing issues affecting the continent and to develop innovative solutions to address them," Mr Kalema Rodgers, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, stated.

The congress will particularly focus on various topics, including entrepreneurship, leadership, education, health, and technology, with particular emphasis on how young people can contribute to achieving the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Other members of the Ghanaian delegation will include Ms Christabel Nana Akosua Yeboah, Personal Assistant to the President of PAG, Mr Paul Alorkpa, Deputy Africa Regional Coordinator, PAG, Mr Caleb Kofie, Director of Human Resource Training and Research Development, PAG and Executive Secretary of Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) as well as Mr Jones Aruna Nelson, Communication Consultant, PAG.

Ras Appiah-Levi who is also project initiator, musician and Pan Africanist has been given a 15-minute slot to do a presentation on "culture preservation" on the first day of the congress, and a music performances on the closing day.

The Ghanaian delegation will pay a courtesy call on the President Museveni and sign a partnership pact between PAG and AKERC as well as interact with the President and Founder of Uganda National Musicians Federation.