Ghana: Twins Die in Abandoned Galamsey Pit

Two-and-a-half-year-old twins, a male and female, tragically lost their lives on Thursday after they fell into an abandoned galamsey pit filled with water, to the brim.

The heart wrenching incident occurred at Morkwaa, a farming community near TwifoPraso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

It marks the eighth fatality caused by uncovered galamsey pits in the district this year according to some residents.

Mr George Sam, the Assembly Member, Morkwa Electoral Area, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghana News Agency.

He said the mother of the twins, who was unwell, had dozed off while the children were playing in the courtyard.

Upon waking up, she noticed the absence of her children and conducted a thorough search of the house but to no avail.

To her utmost sorrow and dismay, she discovered their lifeless bodies in the abandoned galamsey pit near her house, which had been neglected for a long time.

So far, the police have started investigations into the incident, and their bodies had been taken to the Twifo-Praso Government Hospital Morgue for preservation.

Some concerned residents expressed dismay over the numerous galamsey pits exposed in the community and appealed to the assembly to ensure the land was reclaimed to prevent further loss of lives.

