Ghana: Twins Die in Abandoned Galamsey Pit

2 September 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By GNA

Two-and-a-half-year-old twins, a male and female, tragically lost their lives on Thursday after they fell into an abandoned galamsey pit filled with water, to the brim.

The heart wrenching incident occurred at Morkwaa, a farming community near TwifoPraso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

It marks the eighth fatality caused by uncovered galamsey pits in the district this year according to some residents.

Related Articles

Mr George Sam, the Assembly Member, Morkwa Electoral Area, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghana News Agency.

He said the mother of the twins, who was unwell, had dozed off while the children were playing in the courtyard.

Upon waking up, she noticed the absence of her children and conducted a thorough search of the house but to no avail.

To her utmost sorrow and dismay, she discovered their lifeless bodies in the abandoned galamsey pit near her house, which had been neglected for a long time.

So far, the police have started investigations into the incident, and their bodies had been taken to the Twifo-Praso Government Hospital Morgue for preservation.

Some concerned residents expressed dismay over the numerous galamsey pits exposed in the community and appealed to the assembly to ensure the land was reclaimed to prevent further loss of lives.

-

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.