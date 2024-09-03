Ghana: Cihrm Holds 3rd AGM in Accra

Human Resource professionals must embrace and learn new skills with Artificial Intelligence to become relevant in the job market, the Board Chairman of Npontu Technologies, Mr Anthony Boateng, has said.

According to him, AI was gradually taking root and influencing the job market as well as a tool to aid and enhance work, hence the need to adopt it.

He was speaking at the 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM) in Accra on Friday to discuss the operations and activities of the institute since the 2023 financial year.

Themed "AI and Human Resource Management," the event was attended by representatives from Ghana Commercial Bank PLC, Blueskies, Npontu Techologies, CIHRM, Enterprise Life Insurance and other industry players.

The Board Chairman said AI was an essential tool that could make laborious work easy hence the need to adopt it as the world faces significant economic issues.

Mr Boateng said the impact of AI on HR practices were inevitable and emphasised the need for collective responsibility in achieving organisational goals.

"With six generations in the workforce, each with unique expectations, HR professionals must leverage Al to meet these demands while maintaining a human-centered approach," he said.

Mr Boateng explained that the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing global crises, climate change, and soaring cost of living had created a storm of uncertainty, prompting a call to action for HR professionals to adopt Al to ensure business continuity and success.

"AI is a tool, not a replacement for human empathy and understanding. We must work smarter, not harder, by embracing AI as an enabler of our work," he said.

The Board Chairman also cautioned against relying solely on technology, emphasising the need for HR personnel to develop emotional intelligence and empathy in their roles.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of CIHRM, Dr Francis Eduku, highlighted the potential of AI to revolutionise recruitment, training, and development, performance management, and offboarding processes.

"The success of balancing technology and emotions lies in our hands. Let us seek help when needed and collaborate to navigate the changing world of work."

Dr Eduku lauded the government for the passage of a Legislative Instrument (LI) for the CIHRM, adding that it had helped promote the HR profession in the country.

"The passage of the Ll is a testament to the government's commitment to promoting the HR profession in Ghana. We are excited to work with stakeholders to implement the provisions of the Act and take the HR profession to new heights," he said.