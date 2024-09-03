Ghana: Black Stars Technical Team Safe After Road Accident

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has allayed fears of fans after members of the Black Stars technical team were involved in a road accident yesterday.

The three technical members were coach Otto Addo, assistant coach, John Paintsil, and goalkeeper's trainer, Fatawu Dauda, who were returning from Tarkwa where they watched the Champion of Champions match between league champions Samartex and FACup champions, Nsoatreman.

According to an FA statement, the vehicle carrying the three, a Land Cruiser with registration number GR 6521-21, avoid

ed a head-on collision with a pickup truck which veered off into its lane with some damage to the vehicle.

"We are happy to report that all three members of the technical team are in stable condition and will undergo further medical assessments as a precautionary measure, upon their return to Accra."

"We are confident that the technical team will be in good shape and ready to lead the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger," the statement added.

Further checks from the FA indicated that the trio were assessed yesterday and declared safe by medics in Accra.

In another development, FC Basel's Jonas Adjetey Adjei has been handed a late call-up to replace injured, Alexander Djiku, for Ghana's upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The 20-year-old defender, who plays his trade with the Swiss Super League side, takes the place of Djiku who has been ruled out of the forthcoming qualifiers due to injury.

Djiku, a 30-year-old who plays for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig limped off the pitch in his side's game against Alanyaspor after picking up a thigh injury in the 61st minute last Friday.

Initial scans revealed that the player picked up a Grade One strain in the front part of his right thigh (quadriceps) and would need about 10-14 days to recover, making him unavailable for the qualifiers.

This will be the first time Adjei, a former Teshie Football Academy, Accra Great Olympics, and Berekum Chelsea star, will be joining the Black Stars.

He is expected to join the team today as they begin preparation for the home game against the Palancas Negras of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 5, before the away game against the Ménas of Niger in Berkane, Morocco next Monday, September 9.