Ghana: Water Shortage in Cape Coast, Elmina, Others - We Can't Produce, Supply Water ...Gwl Laments As Galamsey Activities Pollute River Pra

2 September 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh, Cape Coast

Illegal mining activities (galamsey) along the Pra River in the Central Region is making it almost impossible for the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) to extract raw water from its Sekyere Hemang Treatment Plant to supply adequate potable water to residents of Cape Coast, Elmina and surrounding communities.

Pollution of the river, especially its catchment for abstraction, has reduced water embankment to the barest minimum as a result of which the company has resorted to erratic supply of water to the affected communities, especially the Cape Coast metropolis.

Consequently, the plant is able to produce only about 7,500m3/day (a quarter of its installed capacity), says the GWL in a statement issued on Friday here by its Central Regional office and copied the Ghanaian Times.

Meanwhile the company has apologised to its customers for the water supply challenges in the affected communities in recent times.

It indicated that about 60 per cent of the catchment capacity was silted as a result of illegal mining, compromising the quality of the raw water.

"We are currently recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Units) instead of 2,000 NTU designed for adequate treatment," it said.

According to the statement, management was exploring various avenues to address the situation.

The company, it explained, was engaging all stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problem of illegal mining activities in the River Pra.

"We are by this announcement entreating all interested groups to join the fight against galamsey on the River Pra, especially during this festive period," it said.

The management urged residents around the River Pra to report any form of illegal mining activity to their community leaders, and the district assemblies among others to support the initiative.

The statement explained that the support would ensure the protection of the nation's water bodies and also promote sustainable water use practices.

"Your assistance is crucial in helping us restore the quality of the raw water and ensure a reliable supply of clean drinking water, especially as we celebrate our most cherished festivals," it said.

