Ghana: G.T Oddoye Memorial Tennis Starts Today

2 September 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Sports Reporter

The 2024 edition of the annual G.T Oddoye Memorial Junior Tennis Championship is scheduled to start today at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

Over 300 children from several locations are expected to take part in the latest edition.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grandmaster Tennis Events, organisers of the championship, Mr Peter Annan, told the media yesterday that the eighth edition would attract children from Techiman, Tema, Ashaiman, Winneba, Akropong-Akuapem, Takoradi and Accra

According to him, matches would be played from 9am to 3pm on daily basis.

Mr Annan, who doubles as the Tournament Coordinator, said, however, that semifinals and final matches would start from 1pm.

The tournament is opened to both boys and girls.

They would compete in categories of U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-16 singles and doubles.

It will be under the sponsorship of Akai House to honour the memory of the late G.T Oddoye.

The competition is expected to end on Saturday with the finals and awards ceremony.

