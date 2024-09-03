Ghana: Samartex Overcome Nsoatreman to Win FA Super Cup

Emmanuel Mamah's 79th-minute stupendous header handed defending Premier League Champions, FC Samartex, a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC to clinch the 2024 Champion of Champions trophy in Tarkwa on Saturday night.

In an entertaining game in which both teams struggled to find a clinical edge despite plenty of attacking quality on show,

defending Premier League champions finally broke the deadlock 11 minutes to regulation time.

Emmanuel Mamah broke the hearts of Nsoatreman FC with a thumping header in the 79th minute to separate the two teams, as FC Samartex won their first-ever Champion of Champions silverware.

The two teams exhibited champagne football in front of an almost full-capacity TnA Stadium in Tarkwa on August 31, 2024.

In a highly charged atmosphere in the passionate football town, the two teams showcased immense quality with a high-octane performance that delighted the teeming crowd.

The Champion of Champions is a curtain raiser for the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season, which kicks off on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Supported by the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. George Mireku Duker, GFA Vice-President, Mark Addo, presented the trophy to the winning team.

GFA Executive Council members, Samuel Aboabire and Eugene Noel Nobel, as well as Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, and his backroom staff comprising assistant coach John Painstil and goalkeeper's trainer, Fatau Dauda, were all in attendance, in what was a remarkable night in Tarkwa. -GFA