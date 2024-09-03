Ghana: Miner Convicted for Defiling, Impregnating 15-Year-Old Girl

The Tarkwa Circuit Court in the Western Region has sentenced Evans Aryee, a 19-year-old small-scale miner, to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

Aryee, who is popularly known as Kojo Junior, admitted that he had sex with the victim but denied the pregnancy.

The presiding judge, Mrs Hathia Ama Manu at the end of the trial found Aryee guilty of the offence and sentenced him accordingly.

Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, prosecuting told the court that the complainant, a farmer was the victim's father who resided in the same community at Pieso in the Western Region as Aryee.

She said months ago, the complainant had information that the victim and Aryee were in a relationship, and when he interrogated her, she claimed it was false.

On March 7, 2024, the complainant noticed changes in the victim and took her to a clinic for treatment, but after examining her the nurses discovered she was pregnant, and she mentioned Aryee as the one responsible.

Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said when the complainant confronted Aryee about the victim's pregnancy he denied, and he informed the convict's parents

Prosecution said the complainant's move provoked Aryee and he went ahead to attack him and his wife in their house.

The Prosecution said on March 8, the complainant took the victim to the Western Central Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) office at Tarkwa and reported the matter where a medical report form was issued to him on behalf of the victim for examination and report.

She said the form was endorsed by a medical officer at the Apinto Government Hospital and it was returned to the police.

The court heard that Aryee was picked up by duty bearers from the Aboso Police Station and handed over to officers at the Western Central DOVVSU office in Tarkwa.

--GNA