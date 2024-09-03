Ghana: Adenta NPP Pc Boosts Police Mobility, Security in Community... As She Donates 10 Motorcycles to Divisional Police Command

The Adentan Divisional Police Command has received 10 motorbikes to enhance security towards the upcoming general election.

The motorcycles donated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Ms Akosua Asaa Manu, would also help the police beef up day to day security services in the constituency.

The gesture according to her, formed part of her broader commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of residents in her constituency.

She said Adentan, a rapidly growing area within the Greater Accra Region, has been grappling with security concerns, including frequent reports of theft, and other crimes.

Ms Manu said as election approaches, the police would need resources to protect lives and properties to help maintain the peace and order.

"These motorbikes will provide the police with easy mobility, and allow them to respond more quickly to incidents, particularly in areas with poor road network, in order to improve the overall security situation in the municipality.

Security has always been my interest because it is essential for fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents," she said.

She indicated that the motorbikes would be instrumental in the police efforts at combating crime and maintaining law and order.

Ms Manu called on the residents to assist the police with vital information that would help the police discharge their duties effectively.

The Adentan District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Richard Boateng, who received the motorbikes on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, expressed gratitude to the MP for her initiative.

"This gesture is a practical step towards creating a safer environment, adding that the police would continue to safeguard the security of residents.

"With these new resources, the police service will be better equipped to patrol neighborhoods; respond to emergencies swiftly, and increase our presence in crime-prone areas," he stated.