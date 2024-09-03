Ghana: Bodukwan Multifruit Processing Company Puts Fruit Chips On the Market

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Dec 1, 2020, President Akufo-Addo, congratulated Otumfuo Osei Tutu for taking part in the One District, One Factory initiative by his government in establishing the Bodukwan Multifruit Processing Company.

Bodukwan Multifruit Processing Company has put several nutritious fruit chips on the Ghanaian market.

They are dried coconut chips; dried mango chips; dried pineapple chips; and, an assorted mix of all three.

The crispy chips made from fresh fruits with no additives are a perfect snack option or a delicious complement to any beverage.

Raw materials sourced for the factory are from its nucleus farms and an out-grower scheme has been initiated by management for the consistent supply of raw materials to feed the factory.

Additionally, the Company has on the market fruit juices.

The state-of-the-art multifruit processing company was set up by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in 2020. to add value to the produce from Bodukwan mango farm at Bonte in the Nkoranza North District.

Bodukwan Multi Fruit stands tall among competitors for its organic products as well as its commitment to high ethical standards in fruit processing and production.

The fruit processing plant with a capacity of seventy-two (72) metric tonnes per day was commissioned in 2020 to advance the longstanding advocacy of the Asantehene in transforming the economy into an industrial one, sustaining local farmers and creating jobs in the process.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Dec 1, 2020, President Akufo-Addo, congratulated Otumfuo Osei Tutu for taking part in the One District, One Factory initiative by his government in establishing the Bodukwan Multifruit Processing Company.

President Akufo-Addo, highly excited by the establishment of the multipurpose factory expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for putting in place the laudable venture.

"I want to thank Otumfuo for this bold decision to take part In the One District One Factory initiative by personally establishing the Bodukwan Multi Fruit Processing factory under the program.

"Otumfuo, we are grateful for this show of leadership that you have exhibited in establishing this facility. In 2016, I mentioned of initiating One District, One Factory in Ghana during our campaign, but as usual, the pessimists doubted its fulfillment. Today, it is conspicuous for everyone to see and Otumfuo Asantehene himself has taken part", the President said.