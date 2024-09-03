Liberia: Ricowas and Chap Launch Farmers' Training in Bomi County to Boost Rice Production

Tubmanburg — The System of Rice Intensification in West Africa (RICOWAS), in collaboration with the Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP), has launched a two-day farmer engagement training in Bomi County. This initiative, which is part of the national government's ARREST agenda, aims to enhance rice production in Liberia through climate-smart agriculture.

Themed "Fighting Hunger for Sustainable Peace," the training has brought together over fifteen smallholder rice farmers from across Bomi County. The event focuses on equipping farmers with advanced techniques to improve climate resilience in rice production.

Samuel Barcolleh, the Assistant Program Coordinator for RICOWAS, provided an overview of the organization's activities in Liberia. "We are committed to increasing rice system productivity across the country," Barcolleh said. He explained that RICOWAS is dedicated to improving rice production by implementing the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), a set of farming practices that increases yield while reducing water usage and inputs like fertilizers and pesticides. The ongoing project aims to improve climate resilience in rice cultivation, particularly in targeted communities.

RICOWAS, as an agricultural initiative, focuses on increasing rice productivity across West Africa through innovative farming techniques. CHAP, on the other hand, is an organization that emphasizes sustainable agriculture and community development in Liberia. CHAP's partnership with RICOWAS aligns with its mission to support local farmers by providing them with the necessary tools, training, and resources to enhance food security and reduce poverty.

Barcolleh also disclosed that the project currently supports over 600 farmers across Bomi, Lofa, Nimba, Montserrado, Bong, Grand Gedeh, and other counties. "The two-day training is designed to strengthen the capacity of extension service providers and farmers in these selected areas," he added.

Barcolleh explained that the event's goal is to equip participants with climate-smart agricultural practices. "We want these farmers to serve as trainers in their respective communities upon completing the program," he said, encouraging farmers to take full advantage of the opportunity.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to address food security and promote sustainable agriculture in Liberia, contributing to the national objective of reducing hunger and fostering peace through improved agricultural productivity.