Liberia: Micat Public Affairs Director Receives Ebola Excellence Award

3 September 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Liberian Investigator

Monrovia — The Public Affairs Director of the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), Lawrence M. Fahnbulleh, has received the Ebola Media Excellence Award for his significant role in serving his fellow Liberian citizens during the Ebola Virus outbreak in the country.

Fahnbulleh was recognized at the Liberia Medical Summit and Excellence Award held in Monrovia for his efforts in organizing daily national press conferences and raising media awareness about the dangers and preventive measures of Ebola during the crisis in Liberia.

The Shirley Noel Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Liberian Medical and Dental Council (LMDC), and other major health sector sponsors, hosted the Liberia Medical Summit and Excellence Award on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

This historic event occurred nine years after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Liberia free of the Ebola Virus on May 9, 2015. Thousands of citizens, including healthcare workers, lost their lives in Liberia during this global epidemic.

The award ceremony, which marked the first national honor of its kind since the Ebola crisis, aimed to recognize 70 members of the country's six health associations under the LMDC banner for their exceptional contributions to healthcare services during the Ebola crisis.

Presenting the award to Mr. Fahnbulleh, Dr. Benetta Collins Andrews, head of the LMDC, noted that due to the risky nature of his work during the height of the Ebola and COVID-19 crises, a crew from France 24 traveled to Liberia to document his efforts and sacrifices.

"To acknowledge the significant contributions he made during that crucial time, they have decided to honor and commend his work," she said.

Responding to his recognition, with a smile on his face, Mr. Fahnbulleh expressed gratitude for the award and pledged to continue assisting those in need as opportunities arise. "I did not see this coming, especially reflecting on the number of years that have passed, but again, we all did this for our country and people."

In addition to Fahnbulleh's award, all six of the country's health associations under the LMDC banner were also recognized during the red-carpet event, which was attended by local and international partners, as well as former and current government officials.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.