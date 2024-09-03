Liberia: Kellzbeatz - the Genius of Infinite Creativity With Soulful Music

Monrovia — Just an open-air thought: Have you ever wondered why God sent us to earth? Have you ever asked why the only thing He wants us to do is to love each other as we would equally love ourselves? The answer isn't as far away as Mars, but right under our nose! As much as we grow from a fetus into a baby and become fully grown humans, whether male or female, our ultimate purpose in life is to play. This might sound awkward, but why do you think the earth is so beautiful, with different geographical locations that offer various experiences, allowing us to explore both an outward journey as humans and an inward journey as spiritual beings? The simple reason is that the earth is our playground, and the only way to return home--heaven--is if we don't let anything change our childlike essence, which is built from the aura of love. This aura is God himself. Speaking of childlike essence, the music of Kellzbeatz captures that pure, joyous spirit wonderfully.

So, in plain words, since our sole purpose on earth is to play, why is it that some playgrounds don't accommodate joy and the pure expression of creativity? When you're a creative here, every day is like a battle. Talent becomes less appreciated, and it becomes all about survival--even if it means stepping on a loved one's head to climb to the top, or doing things that are spiritually dirty to appear pretty in the eyes of men. Kellzbeatz is one beautiful soul who understands the assignment God has given him. But was he sent to the wrong playground? Sad to say, could Liberia be hiding his great talent and creativity?

Kellzbeatz answered all these questions through his debut single, "Unappreciated." Actually, "Unappreciated" is beyond music--it's an open letter to the world, an epistle about how lonely it is to be intelligent and creative in Liberia. Yes, creativity is a product of solitude, but the atmosphere here doesn't permit solitude. All we get is darkness clouded with hatred and depression. You can tell the lyrics were written with every piece of his broken heart and every drop of his tears. We were carried away by the excitement of discovering that Kellzbeatz isn't just an award-winning music producer, but also a great talent like most A-list musicians he has produced top-charting songs for. The feedback was impressive, but did they get the message, or was everyone just perplexed by his versatility?

The dopamine rush in this country is so intense that we don't focus on what we need as much as we should. We chase our insatiable wants, and this is what Kellzbeatz observed. As a producer, he knows how high the demand is for bangers from fans. It has led to most musicians almost losing their sanity because they are in constant demand for songs that will snatch their pain away for the moment. Kellzbeatz's goal is to create real painkillers and emotional therapy sessions through his sound. He has masterminded back-to-back party songs, but as a musician, his orientation is to use soulful music to heal our pains forever. His intention was clear when he released his second single, "Sacrifices," featuring JaissB.

On "Sacrifices," Kellzbeatz talks about his struggle with growth in this country, knowing full well that there are millions like him on this journey. When you listen carefully, he isn't just telling his story but our exodus as thoroughbreds. "And I knew, Mehn! I have climbed every mountain and I knew. Mehn! I have seen everything, paid my dues. They felt I was stupid, but I knew. I am going to spread like seeds on this ground." This could only be said by a man who trusts himself, understands his purpose, and wouldn't let the Matrix steal his joy. JaiisB came heavy on the beat, with the weight of his voice carrying undiluted emotions: "Dear Lord, hear my cry, they want to take your son's life! They want to cast me to these demons, they want to push me to the side. I don't want to be the reason for another nigga's life! 'Cause it's what it is if he keeps on telling lies. There's a war going on outside no man is safe from! If you're looking for a fool fam! I ain't one. I ain't even in my prime, this is stage one."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Music in Liberia is no longer the noise we were accustomed to over the years! There's a new generation of voices. These voices are awake and conscious. It's not just music anymore--it's a movement. Though a lonely one for now, because these powerful songs are not in popular demand yet, the nation's ear is gradually getting in-tuned. But as Kellzbeatz and other pioneers of this movement, which is fast becoming a genre of its own, relentlessly keep serving us their truth, Liberia won't have a choice but to fully correspond. This is just the beginning, but Kellzbeatz will forever have his name on the blueprint of the few who stood out against all odds as Geniuses of Infinite Creativity with Soulful Music.