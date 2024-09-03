Liberia: Ivorian Club Sewe Sports, Two Others Int'l Teams in Fassell Pre-Season Tournament

3 September 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin B. Dolo

Monrovia — FC Fassell has announced the 2024 edition of the Soccer For Peace Tournament with three international participants.

Ivorian topflight club , Sewe Sports based in San Pedro, Benin's Cotton Sports FC, as well as FC Kallon of Sierra Leone have accepted the invites.

According to a club statement, the Tournament will be hosted in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County from 11-14 September 2024.

No detail was provided as to what the cash prize would be, but the organizers will shoulder all expenses, including transportation, lodging and feeding for the invitees.

"Football has the unique power to bridge divides, foster unity, and inspire positive change. The 'Soccer for Peace' Tournament is more than just a competition; it is a platform for promoting peace and socio-economic development across Africa and beyond," Fassell's CEO Cassell Anthony Kuoh is quoted in a release "

"Hosting this tournament in Buchanan, a city known for its resilience and rich cultural heritage, is particularly meaningful," the release further quoted Kuoh.

Established in 2011, the "Soccer for Peace" Tournament is an annual football event that unites champion clubs from across Africa in a celebration of peace, unity, and socio-economic development through the sport of football.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.