Liberia: Ivorian Club Sewe Sports, Two Others Int'l Teams in Fassell Pre-Season Tournament

Monrovia — FC Fassell has announced the 2024 edition of the Soccer For Peace Tournament with three international participants.

Ivorian topflight club , Sewe Sports based in San Pedro, Benin's Cotton Sports FC, as well as FC Kallon of Sierra Leone have accepted the invites.

According to a club statement, the Tournament will be hosted in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County from 11-14 September 2024.

No detail was provided as to what the cash prize would be, but the organizers will shoulder all expenses, including transportation, lodging and feeding for the invitees.

"Football has the unique power to bridge divides, foster unity, and inspire positive change. The 'Soccer for Peace' Tournament is more than just a competition; it is a platform for promoting peace and socio-economic development across Africa and beyond," Fassell's CEO Cassell Anthony Kuoh is quoted in a release "

"Hosting this tournament in Buchanan, a city known for its resilience and rich cultural heritage, is particularly meaningful," the release further quoted Kuoh.

Established in 2011, the "Soccer for Peace" Tournament is an annual football event that unites champion clubs from across Africa in a celebration of peace, unity, and socio-economic development through the sport of football.