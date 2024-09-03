Liberia: Senator Moye Raises Concerns Over Ministry of Finance Shifting Budget Line Items, Calls for Investigation

Monrovia — Senator Prince K. Moye, Chairman of the Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget Committee of the Liberian Senate, has disclosed that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning informed the Senate committee of unauthorized shifting of specific budget line items after the 2024 National Budget had already been approved by the Legislature and signed by the President.

Senator Moye's revelation comes amid claims of alleged budgetary alterations raised by some members of the Legislature. Concerns over these alleged alterations within the 2024 National Budget have drawn significant attention, prompting House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa to halt the draft 2024 recast budget.

Speaker Koffa has tasked Bong County District #4 Representative Robert Wombe with investigating the allegations of budget tampering.

According to Senator Moye, the Ministry of Finance disclosed to the Senate Committee that budget lines, particularly those allocated for ICT development for young people, were initially placed under the Ministry of Education's budget but were subsequently redirected to the Ministry of Youth and Sports during the Legislature's recess.

"The shifting of budget line items was brought to our attention by the Ministry of Finance while the Legislature was on its break," Senator Moye explained. He emphasized that under his leadership as Chairman of the Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget Committee, transparency and accountability remain paramount. "The Senate Financial System will never remain the same under my watch," he stated during a press briefing at his Capitol Building office on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senator Moye expressed support for the investigation ordered by House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa into the alleged budget tampering. He urged that the investigation be conducted swiftly and that its findings be made public as soon as possible to facilitate the smooth passage of the 2024 recast budget.

"We welcome the Speaker's action to investigate because the Unity Party-led government is guided by the principles of transparency and accountability," Senator Moye noted. "If members of the House have noticed any fraudulent act with the budget, it is only right to investigate the matter."

He further asserted that every step taken by the Senate regarding the budget was in full compliance with the Public Financial Management (PFM) and Budget Laws. Senator Moye also assured that the Senate, under the leadership of Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, would maintain integrity and not engage in any dubious financial activities.

As the investigation into the alleged alterations progresses, Senator Moye's call for transparency and accountability reflects the broader commitment of the Unity Party-led government to uphold financial propriety in Liberia's legislative processes.

However, some financial experts have claimed that the shifting of budget lines can be a good practice to enhance productivity.