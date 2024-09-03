Liberia: Poor Waste Management Threatens Public Health and Livelihoods

In the heart of the Police Academy in Paynesville, the growing menace of plastic pollution and inadequate waste management are posing severe threats to public health.

The widespread use of plastic across Liberia, coupled with an ineffective waste disposal system, is not only polluting the environment but also hindering crop production, especially for those engaged in backyard gardening in urban and slum communities.

Plastic pollution has become a global phenomenon that is attracting increasing attention as a large-scale pollutant.

As Liberia grapples with these challenges, environmental experts warn that the combination of poor waste management and the rampant use of single-use plastic bags and bottles is filling up land space, contaminating water sources, and endangering public health. The consequences are particularly dire for urban farmers across Montserrado County and its surrounding areas.

Liberia is considered as one of the low-income countries in the sub-region with a population of 5.4million. The government's fiscal deficit remained high in 2023 and its fiscal deficit is estimated at 5.5% of GDP in the same year, 0.1 percentage points lower than in 2022 due to declines in revenue and grants and increased consumption spending. With a debt-to-GDP ratio of 54.5, Liberia is assessed to be at moderate risk of external debt distress and high risk of overall debt distress.

An overall GDP according to the World bank, the West African country faces serious plastic waste management challenges. Liberia also generates 0.6kg of solid waste per capita daily, roughly14% of which is single- use plastic. This amounts to an overall daily waste generation of 1.3m Kg, of which 84.4% is not adequately managed, finding its way into water bodies.

This report delves into the pressing issues of plastic pollution and inadequate waste management system in Montserrado County's urban and slum communities, highlighting the unique challenges faced by residents and the impact of these environmental hazards on their daily lives. It also sheds light on the difficult living conditions and limited resources available in these areas.

The narrative also explores how plastic pollution threatens the survival of citizens, exacerbating waste management challenges due to limited awareness.

Impact of plastic pollution and its existing Trends

Lifespan of Plastic and Plastic Materials- plastics, in different categories, have varied degrading timeline. For example, plastic bags take about 20 years to degrade, plastic bottles have 450 years, plastic cups have 50 years, food wrappers have 300 years and fishing lines have 600 years. This is a clarion call to action through awareness and education.

Plastic pollution and poor waste management have become grave concerns among many Liberians. Communities like Police Academy, and Whein Town all in Paynesville, continue to suffer from the adverse effects of these issues.

In these bustling communities, (Police Academy and Whein Town) lack basic needs such as clean drinking water, stable electricity, good roads, education, and healthcare are in short supply. Police Academy has a total population of about (8000) inhabitants, while the Whein town community, house approximately (10,000) people most of whom live in abject poverty, faces severe health risks due to the presence of a poorly managed dumpsite in these areas. A significant proportion of the waste generated in Monrovia is organic refuse followed by plastic. The increasing number of plastic waste is as a result of the increased use of plastic products on the Liberian market in Monrovia.

According to a World bank 2023 report on plastic pollution, the cost of the damage caused by marine plastic pollution in West Africa; is estimated at around ($10,000 to $ 33,000) per ton of plastic waste. Sectors particularly hard hit by the plastic pollution are fisheries and aquaculture, marine-linked tourism, waterfront property values, and biodiversity and ecosystems.

Evelyn Sackie, 40, is a mother of 6, she lives about 15 meters away from the dumpsite in the Police Academy community. Everlyn, is a petty business woman who sells cold water as a way of life. She has been in this business since 2021; with the huge pile of used cold-water plastic and increasing stench of the dumpsite surrounding her business center, it appears that she's not aware of the danger of plastic pollution to the environment. The lack of proper environmental awareness in these communities is lacking, everyone dump dirt wherever he or she wants to; without considering the sad effect of their actions. Everlyn said: "I moved to this community 3 years ago, and this place has been like this, we are not happy living in this kind of condition."

During the rainy season, drainages are overwhelmed with plastic and other materials, and the entire community gets flooded as a result of this.

Jerry Kerkulah, 30, also lives a few meters away from the Whein town dumpsite; he moved near the dump site in 2018. Sharing his experience with the poorly managed dumpsite, Kerkulah, a father of two, mentioned that he takes his children to the clinic almost every month due to malaria. He emphasized the importance of relocating the dumpsite, believing that this is the only way to protect the community from its current stage.

Marie F. P. Byepu, Officer-in-Charge at a private clinic known as Belgium in the community, expressed her frustration over the situation. She revealed that over 50% of cases reported weekly at her clinic are malaria-related, which she attributes to the nearby garbage site that has been mismanaged for years by the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and Paynesville City Corporation (PCC). Ms. Byepu explained that the massive, poorly maintained dumpsite is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease-carrying insects.

The Whein Town dumpsite in Paynesville, established in 2012 by the Liberian government with support from the World Bank as a temporary solid waste site, has long exceeded its capacity. Monrovia produces an estimated 800 tons of domestic solid waste each day, and 45 percent is covered by the formal solid waste collection system, according to the World Bank report released in June 2019.

The responsible government authorities have neglected the site, resulting in the pollution of the community with foul odors, posing significant public health risks to the residents.

However, years later, it remains in use, and its mismanagement continues to plague the community. Mosquitoes and other insects from the dumpsite invade the community daily as MCC deposit solid waste without proper care, flies, mosquitoes, and other pests are a constant threat, particularly to children and pregnant women during the rainy season.

Ms. Byepu recounted a recent incident where a pregnant woman, suffering from severe malaria, delivered prematurely at her clinic. "This is very bad for us, and the relevant authorities must take action now to save the community," she urged. In addition to malaria, many cases of typhoid reported at the clinic are linked to the abandoned waste dump site.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

A year ago, Liberia through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) endorsed a historic resolution seeking to forge a legally binding agreement to combat plastic pollution worldwide.

In March 2022, the UN Environmental Assembly convened in Nairobi, Kenya, to debate the global plastic crisis. In a historic move, 175 countries voted to adopt a global treaty for plastic pollution, agreeing on an accelerated timeline so that the treaty could be implemented as soon as 2025.

However, Environmental experts still believe that these steps are all geared towards preserving a healthy environment, but the full implementation remains an issue by relevant authorities.

Executive Director of the EPA, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, shares his expert opinion on plastic pollution in Liberia's context. "Plastics are not good in terms of the way they impact the environment. There's a part of the Pacific Ocean plastic that has engulfed it. The entire area is called the Great Pacific Path."

According to him, as a result of plastic pollution, it affects the ocean system, Marine population and the global ocean system. "When you come to a Country like Liberia, you see the effect of plastic in terms of garbage disposal and how it's blocking the drainages, thus leading to flooding across Montserrado and its environs.

These issues such as flooding, misused of land space he thinks continues to persist taking over communities in Montserrado County, plastic is hard to deal with, and it's difficult when you burn it, and dump it anywhere.

Solution to Plastic Pollution and Solid Waste

Dr. Yarkpawolo stressed the importance ofbusiness opportunities, innovation, pointing out other people's innovations that are turning plastic into several materials, reducing the use today. It is one of the best ways, and "lets' try to cut the production and the use of plastics. We are asking Liberians for an Innovative way of dealing with plastics. I came across Liberians before and they were melting plastic to make bricks for building homes."

There are different kinds of opportunities where plastic as a waste product can be used for business and can be recycled in different forms. Innovation is critical to the reduction of plastic pollution. This he disclosed that they EPA and other stakeholdersto support them innovations as a means for plastic reduction in Liberia.

Efforts by City Government /MCC

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) for seven years initiated the process of securing the Cheesmanburg landfill site along the Bomi highway. This according to authorities at the MCC will bring some level of relief to the inhabitants especially (Whein Town Community, Police Academy, and other slums communities that have been hugely impacted due to poor solid waste management system.

The new site which is still under construction is a 100-acre facility, designed to handle the waste demands of Monrovia and its environs.

The $23 million project has been under its development stage over the last 7 years, a project jointly undertaken by the Liberian Government with support from the World Bank. When the site is completed and functional, it will serve as a central hub for sustainable waste disposal in Monrovia.

According to a World Bank Report-2024 projection for Waste Generation in Greater Monrovia is put at (1,174). The Stockton Creek and Fiamah transfer stations have received investments of about (US$137,125) and $208,225, respectively, highlighting the city's commitment to bolstering its waste management infrastructure.

Monrovia City Mayor, John Charuk Siafa said: "This facility will accommodate most of the waste generated by Monrovia and Montserrado County, significantly alleviating the challenges we've faced in the past. It represents a critical investment in our city's future."

Meanwhile, residents impacted by the landfill's development in Cheesmanburg - Bomi County have been relocated to newly constructed homes; it is a combined effort of the MCC, World Bank, UKaid, Sida, and Irish Aid.

The ongoing Cheesmanburg Landfill Urban Sanitation Project, valued at $1.8 million, includes the construction of a chain-link fence and a 1.9 km community access road.

Siafa explained the significance of the Cheesmanburg landfill site, stating

The relocation plan also considered the construction of a mini-mosque, addressing the spiritual needs of the community. Many residents expressed their gratitude, sharing their excitement and relief at being provided with better living conditions.

The Mayor emphasized the importance of these developments for the city's future, noting, "Our goal is to maintain high environmental standards that prioritize public health and sustainability.

This landfill site is just one part of our broader strategy to make Monrovia a cleaner and healthier city."

Although Monrovia is still facing serious waste problems in some parts, the transformation from a city once in the case of Liberia it seems so difficult to achieve this goal as actions by the relevant government remains a challenge due to the lack of budgetary support or the lack of political will.