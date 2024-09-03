Liberia: Shaita Angels FC and Bettomax Identify With Patients At Sda Cooper Hospital

Monrovia — Orange Cup women's champions Shaita Angels and Bettomax Liberia have identified patients at the Seventh Adventist Cooper Hospital, a move to help Liberians seek medical care.

Bettomax Liberia on August 9 was unveiled by Shaita Angels as their official shirt partner, signing a fourteen thousand United States dollars deal for the period of a year with the option to extend.

The gesture is part of the one-year partnership deal signed between Shaita Angels and Bettomax, which allows the Liberian female club to choose a specific charity that the gaming company will make needed intervention.

Bettomax and Shaita Angels on Saturday, 31 August presented a cash of US$1,000 to the hospital for the treatment of young Liberians.

Making the presentation, the Operations Manager of Bettomax, Fallah Braima said the gaming company has seen how important the health sector of the country is and will continue to remember health facilities, describing the situation as an inherent debt to Bettomax Liberia.

Braima explained that he has a long-standing history at SD Copper Hospital because he was the last patient to be discharged from the hospital before the hospital closed during the 1990 civil war.

"I am happy to be here to do something for Liberia and humanity through the Bettomax and Shaita Angels Football club. Bettomax, on a monthly basis as our corporate social responsibility, we carry out charity within the health sector or whatever way we can help the society. We do it with our two local clubs.

"This cash should be used for patients under the age of 25 years old that will come to the hospital to get free treatment for this month," Braima said.

For her part, Benita Urey, president of Shaita Angels, appreciated Bettomax for once more thinking about the Liberians and seeing how best they can reach out and empower and impact the lives of young Liberians all around Liberia.

"On behalf of the Healing Liberia foundation, we appreciate Bettomax. This donation is crucial to humanity. It has been an amazing relationship, providing health care and surgical services, including X-ray, and medical care to our patients. We thought it wise this month when Bettomax decided to give back to the community," she said.

She appreciated the management of SDA Cooper for being one of the health facilities in the country that people can depend on, hoping her club and Bettomax can do more in the future to help provide health services for the people of Liberia.

Receiving the cash on behalf of the hospital, Doctor Whyllah Blojay was full of praise seeing Bettomax and their partner clubs to come and identify with the hospital.

"Your support to Liberians who are not able to afford is so good of you, I am a living testimony of that, anytime we call Benita she will say she is responsible.