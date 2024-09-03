Sierra Leone: Labor Ministry Repatriates Human Trafficking Victim to Sierra Leone to Reunite With Family

Monrovia — The National Anti-Human Trafficking Task force, chaired by Liberia's Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr.has repatriated a 20-year-old female Sierra Leonean, Facia Karifa, to her home country in fulfillment of local and international protocols governing fight against Trafficking-In-Person (TIP).

The repatriation of Facia comes barely a week after the United States Ambassador to Liberia, H.E Mark Toner visited the Ministry of Labor and expressed interest in knowing how human trafficking cases were being handled at the ministry.

The Labour Ministry press release issued over the weekend in Monrovia disclosed that the official repatriation exercise of Facia took place at the Labour Ministry compound in Congo Town, attended by several local and international dignitaries, as well as family members of the repatriated TIP victim.

The release quotes Labour Minister Hon. Cllr. Kruah has disclosed that the perpetrator of Facia's trafficking demise has been tried, found guilty and is now serving his sentence at the maximum South Beach facilities in Monrovia.

The release further quotes the minister as reiterating the Liberian government's fullest compliance with all protocols related to trafficking-In-Person.

The minister revealed that currently, his ministry has two cases pending, promising that the government will ensure its logical conclusion; either for conviction or vindication of the accused.

Minister Kruah then commended the Sierra Leonean embassy near Monrovia for acknowledging that the Liberian Government was in no way party to the situation relating to Madam Karifa or any other TIP issues.

Minister Kruah is quoted as recommitting President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Government's unconditional fulfillment to all TIP protocols.

For his part, Mr. Mohammed A S. Wai, the Community Awareness Officer at the Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in Monrovia, thanked Labour Minister Kruah for his robust approach to the elimination of TIP related crimes since the ascendancy of the Rescue Mission Government, the release noted.

"I remember some years ago when I first met Madam Karifa at the Justice Ministry while she was much smaller. Now for the Liberian Government to safe-keep, cater to her welfare and safely repatriate her back home is remarkable", he sounded.

In shock and tears, Madam Karifa recalled the special care accorded her by the Labour Ministry while in Liberia, particularly Labour Minister Kruah, who sought her repatriation back to her family.

Facia's Uncle Borbor Alie, lauded the Labour Minister and Government for the critical care, leading to her repatriation. Signed: E. Frederick Baye-Deputy Director of Communications and Public Affairs