The African Centre for the Study of the United States, Wits University, hosts the inaugural Africa-US Smart Cities Lab at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) hosted the Africa-US Smart Cities Lab on 14 August 2024 in partnership with the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Wits School of Governance (WSG), the Wits Innovation Centre, Waterfall City Management Company, Steyn City, Itana and the South African Cities Network. The lab was an exposition programme on the smart cities concept, exploring the ways and means in which Africa and the US can shape their smart cities. Furthermore, it provided an overview of the current trends and confrontations on smart cities, focusing on inclusive messaging, community participation and the consideration of the local context for sustainable smart city development.

The lab commenced with an opening address by the head of school at the Wits School of Architecture and Planning, Professor Nnamdi Elleh. In his address, Prof Elleh confirmed that the smart cities concept was not new as smart cities had always existed. His assertion stems from the idea that growth, transformation and the construction of new things in cities has always been about doing things smartly. The change in terminology is a continuum of what was previously identified as industrialisation. He further proposed that technology alone does not make a city smart: the inclusion of the community/constituency is an integral factor for smart living.

The WSG facilitated a masterclass session, giving an explicit outline of what smart cities are. The masterclass identified smart cities as “innovative, sustainable cities that use information and communication technologies (ICT) and other means to improve the quality of life of its citizens, strengthening efficiency of urban operation and services, and competitiveness, while ensuring that it meets the needs of present future generations with respect to economic, social, and environmental aspects”. To propel an inclusive city, a people-centred approach, interconnectedness and citizen-centricity in the design of smart cities are integral. Furthermore, the idea of a smart city in Africa should not be parachuted in as a prepackaged product; each city is unique, and officials should seek to address local challenges and opportunities with context-specific solutions. Institutional and organisational infrastructure, digital infrastructure, skilled people, partnerships and community involvement were highlighted as the mandatory enablers for becoming smart. Throughout the masterclass, the government was cited as the main actor for enabling the imagination and implementation of smart cities.

The second leg of the lab reconnoitred smart cities across Africa and the United States of America, and these included Waterfall City and Steyn City in Johannesburg; Itana smart city in Nigeria; and Greenfield City in California.

Waterfall City is a smart city in Gauteng, South Africa’s economic hub. Located in Midrand, Johannesburg, which is halfway between the Johannesburg central business district and Pretoria, Waterfall City is on a 2 200-hectare tract of land that was formerly the Waterval farm. Waterfall City boasts all the amenities of a vibrant modern city, complemented by state-of-the art fibre-optic and wireless communication networks and alternative energy sources, which positions it as a pioneering urban centre.

Steyn City is a 2 000ha smart city, also in Johannesburg, that has been transformed from a disused quarry into a haven where nature thrives. The city offers smart resort-style living through a diverse range of properties, from beautifully appointed free-standing homes to maintenance-free apartments and clusters. This enables the city to cater to a multitude of homeowners, from growing families to busy executives seeking a hassle-free smart lifestyle by swapping their busy city-based lives for a more peaceful alternative in a tranquil setting. Like many other smart cities, Steyn City provides its residents with a wide range of smart facilities and services to make life more convenient. This includes education and healthcare facilities and a shopping centre for basic amenities.

Itana is a Nigeria-based company currently building its first digital zone in Africa. The Itana digital zone is aimed at facilitating business operations in the zone, attracting foreign investment and creating job opportunities using the digital zones model.

Greenfield City in the US is a proposed smart city that is planned to be built east of San Francisco in California. The aim of the city is to address the challenge of housing shortage in the region by building smart, high-quality low-income houses to promote sustainable living. This smart city development primarily responds to the challenge of informal settlements in urban areas.

The third segment of the lab featured a presentation on the implications of ‘smart’ in smart cities, emphasising the significance of integrating technology, data monitoring and real-time analysis for efficient smart city development. This segment further incorporated a presentation on the transformation of smart cities into smart solutions with design thinking. This session was facilitated by the Wits Innovation Centre. Design thinking is a human-centred approach that advocates for a community-driven approach in smart city development. Design thinking is said to enhance financial performance, operational efficiency and improved community engagement in smart city development. The lab ended with a presentation from the Development Bank of Southern Africa, sharing evidence on some of the smart cities projects the bank has financed through its infrastructure financing programme, particularly around sub-Saharan Africa. The bank is committed to projects on climate adaptation and mitigation, municipal financing, smart cities and underserviced communities. It has established several initiatives aimed at promoting urban development and financing smart city strategies which it has partnered with the World Bank on. This includes a project that sought to pilot smart city frameworks in the South African municipalities of Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Johannesburg and eThekwini.

The lab assembled academia, civil society and city officials and practitioners. The African Centre for the Study of the United States intends to host the lab as an annual activity.

By Hluma Luvo Ralane: Project coordinator, Africa-US Cities Project.