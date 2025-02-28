Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Smart Cities in Africa

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has established itself as a transformative force and is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of smart cities across Africa. The integration of AI in Africa is a topic of increasing interest, offering both promising opportunities and formidable challenges. In an epoch of unprecedented urbanization and technological evolution, cities worldwide facing complex urban challenges perceive Artificial Intelligence as a key consideration. Africa is rapidly urbanizing with its population growing exponentially. The United Nations has predicted that Africa will have the fastest global population growth, with over half its populace residing in urban areas by 2050. This is concerning given Africa's current infrastructural deficits compromise livability in these urban areas. Navigating urban challenges by adopting the appropriate technologies has become a tendency in the face of unprecedented urbanization. Worldwide, cities are experiencing a massive influx of people seeking security, enhanced opportunities, better employment, and benefits from public services. This population surge has fueled rapid urbanization, presenting cities with complex challenges related to land management, urban planning, and the delivery of efficient public services. In parallel, the progress in the construction of smart cities in Africa and the advancement of digital technologies, including Al, and increased data produced, offer promising solutions to address these challenges and the increased expectation of the residents for better service delivery, accessibility, and security.

Artificial Intelligence advocates, identify AI as the ability of a machine to display human-like capabilities such as reasoning, learning, and creativity. AI is also understood as the ability of a computer or computer-controlled robot to solve tasks normally performed by intelligent beings. The system should be able to behave intelligently and learn independently, similar to human beings. AI, in turn, currently plays a transformative role in various areas by performing “smart” tasks, thereby facilitating the automation of processes and differentiation initiatives.

Smart cities are technologically advanced urban regions, people and organizations are ultra-connected. They are systems of intelligent subsystems. All components work as an integrated system that provides real-time access to quality services and products in an economic and social environment characterized by sustainable development. This system involves the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) to stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life, as well as the integration of all hardware and software technologies to improve urban management. A smart city's key components are technology, people, and institutions. People's roles consist of not only what they contribute to city development but also how well individuals accept technologies. Thus, smart cities must capitalize on both technology and knowledge. Smart cities are composed of six domains: smart economy, smart environment, smart governance, smart mobility, smart living, and smart people. From a technological perspective, a smart economy refers to the information and communication technologies (ICTs) industry or support provided by ICTs, namely to e-business and e-commerce. A smart environment, in turn, encompasses a smart energy system and smart grid, using technology in resource management to preserve the environment and improve efficiency and sustainability. Smart governance uses technology to improve management and decision-making processes, while smart mobility relies on technology to develop transportation and logistics networks. Finally, smart living provides safer, healthier, and more attractive cities through technology, therefore, smart cities are based on the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Enhancing Urban Infrastructure

AI-driven technologies can revolutionize public services, urban mobility, energy management, and public safety. Explicit examples include how AI can optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve transportation efficiency. In energy management, AI systems can monitor consumption patterns, leading to more efficient use of resources and integration of renewable energy sources. These advancements align with the goals outlined in Agenda 2063’s Sustainable Urbanization for Africa’s Transformation, emphasizing the importance of technology and innovation in urban development.

Economic growth and Opportunities

The AI sector in Africa, though currently representing a small fraction of the global market, holds significant potential for economic growth. The adoption of AI is growing across Africa, Google reports a 270% increase in AI-related searches over the past year, and research from the 2024 Stanford AI index shows that 27% of Kenyans use ChatGPT daily. Several African universities, including those in Ghana, Uganda, and South Africa, have established notable AI labs focusing on social impact. Projections suggest that AI could contribute US$2.9 trillion to Africa's economy, leading to an annual GDP increase of 3% lifting 11 million Africans out of poverty and creating 500,000 jobs each year by 2030. Countries like South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria are leading the charge in AI adoption. South Africa's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy provides a comprehensive framework to foster innovation and address socio-economic challenges. Kenya, known for its vibrant technology ecosystem, is leveraging AI in sectors such as agriculture and finance, while Nigeria is using AI to revolutionize healthcare and education.

Challenges and considerations

Despite its potential, the adoption of AI in African smart cities faces several challenges:

Infrastructure deficits : many regions lack the necessary digital and physical infrastructure to support AI technologies. With only 28.5% of Sub-Saharan Africans living in households with internet access, many cities lack the necessary foundation for integrating AI into public infrastructure. Additionally, the high cost of deploying AI technologies further limits their adoption in resource-constrained environments.

: many regions lack the necessary digital and physical infrastructure to support AI technologies. With only 28.5% of Sub-Saharan Africans living in households with internet access, many cities lack the necessary foundation for integrating AI into public infrastructure. Additionally, the high cost of deploying AI technologies further limits their adoption in resource-constrained environments. Policy and Governance : effective governance is essential to address privacy, security, and ethical concerns surrounding AI deployment in public spaces. Regulatory frameworks should ensure transparency, data protection, and accountability in AI use, therefore, the absence of comprehensive AI strategies and regulatory frameworks can hinder implementation and raise ethical concerns. Frameworks like Nigeria’s Data Protection Regulation and the AU’s Malabo Convention on Cybersecurity are explicit examples of starting points for establishing policy and governance frameworks however, enforcement of these frameworks remains inconsistent across Africa.

: effective governance is essential to address privacy, security, and ethical concerns surrounding AI deployment in public spaces. Regulatory frameworks should ensure transparency, data protection, and accountability in AI use, therefore, the absence of comprehensive AI strategies and regulatory frameworks can hinder implementation and raise ethical concerns. Frameworks like Nigeria’s Data Protection Regulation and the AU’s Malabo Convention on Cybersecurity are explicit examples of starting points for establishing policy and governance frameworks however, enforcement of these frameworks remains inconsistent across Africa. Digital Divide: with significant digital divides across the continent, particularly in terms of connectivity and affordability, ensuring equitable access to AI is a pressing concern. Without addressing these gaps, AI’s benefits will be concentrated in more developed areas, excluding marginalized populations from smart city advancements.

Addressing these challenges requires collaborative efforts between the government, the private sector, and international organizations. Initiatives like the South African Smart Cities Network aim to promote knowledge sharing and collaboration across the continent, fostering the development of inclusive and sustainable smart cities.

Recent Developments

In South Africa, significant strides are being made to integrate AI into urban development . MTN South Africa has partnered with China Telecom and Huawei to enhance its capabilities in 5G, cloud, and AI, to create new business opportunities and improve technological offerings, including the Internet of Things (IoT). Furthermore, Microsoft has announced plans to train 1 million South Africans in AI and cybersecurity skills by 2026. This initiative seeks to equip a diverse audience with the necessary skills to compete globally, reflecting a broader strategy to enhance digital literacy and AI proficiency across the continent.

One could conclude that AI holds transformative potential for the development of smart cities in Africa. By leveraging AI technologies, African cities can address urbanization challenges, stimulate economic growth, and improve the quality of life for their residents. However, realizing this potential necessitates strategic planning, investment in infrastructure, and inclusive policies to ensure that the benefits of AI are accessible to all.

The author is a Project Coordinator: Africa-U.S. City Relations at the African Centre for the Study of the United States (ACSUS).