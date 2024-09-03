Liberia: Police Seize Truckload of Scrap in Nimba County Amid Allegations of Local Officials' Involvement in Illegal Sales

Nimba County — Police Authorities in Ganta, Nimba County early Saturday seized a truck loaded with a large quantity of scrap metal. The truck, which was en route to Monrovia, was stopped in Ganta, and authorities discovered that the shipment lacked proper documentation.

According to police sources, the scrap metal was being transported from Duo Town in LAO Clan located in District Number 8, Nimba County. The absence of official documents for the transport of the scrap metal raised suspicions, leading to the seizure.

This incident comes amid growing concerns over the illegal sale of scrap metal in the region.

Recently, Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono and District Number 8 Representative Saye Sylvester Mianah were implicated in the alleged unauthorized sale of scrap metal.

The controversy centers around the North Star Scrap Company, which is reportedly involved in acquiring scrap metal from the area, despite an announcement by local authorities that only the Nimba KWADO Scrap Company is permitted to purchase scrap in the district.

During a recent press conference, Superintendent Gono and Representative Mianah publicly stated that Nimba KWADO Scrap Company is the only authorized buyer of scrap metal in District Number 8, explicitly excluding the North Star Scrap Company from operating in the district.

The police action has garnered support from local citizens, who gathered in large numbers to express approval of the decision.

Many believe that the crackdown will help clarify which company is legitimately authorized to purchase scrap metal in the district.

FrontPage Africa's correspondent in Nimba County reported that no documentation has been provided to explain who authorized the transport of the seized scrap metal.

Meanwhile, Ganta Police Commander Christopher Mansuo has announced that the scrap metal would not be released until proper documentation is presented.

It can be recalled that since July, there has been a steady flow of scrap metal leaving Duo Town in LAO Clan, District Number 8, with many shipments reportedly occurring under suspicious circumstances, often during night hours, and without the necessary legal documentation.