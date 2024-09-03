Liberia: 'I Establish This Security Firm to Provide Job Facilities for Jobless People' - CEO of Kam Security Guard Service

Monrovia — A new security firm, KAM Security Guard Service (KSGS), has been established with the aim of creating job opportunities for young people in Liberia who are passionate about security work but struggle to find employment.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KAM Security Guard Service, Foday Amadou Kamissoko, shared that the firm was launched on July 2, 2024, with two primary objectives: to provide employment for young men and women interested in security services, and to offer security solutions for clients and their families.

CEO Kamissoko explained that the first group of applicants has already been employed by the firm, with an additional 30 individuals currently undergoing security training. This training is expected to conclude by September 10.

"I established this security firm after observing that many young people in Liberia are unemployed, despite having a strong interest in security work. This job can help them improve their living conditions and support their families. We are looking for individuals who can read and write, even if they are not high school graduates.

Those who meet the qualifications will receive our full support, including timely salary payments, as long as they adhere to the guidelines of our security firm," Kamissoko stated.

Kamissoko emphasized the importance of several key requirements for employment with KAM Security Guard Service, including a police clearance, a letter of recommendation from the applicant's church and community, a passport-sized photo, and a guarantor who will vouch for the individual.

"We are requesting these requirements to ensure that our employees conduct their duties according to the firm's guidelines. We will not hire based on personal connections, but strictly on merit," he noted.

CEO Kamissoko urged those already employed, as well as the 30 trainees soon to complete their training, to remain focused on their responsibilities.

He encouraged them to work collaboratively for the mutual growth of KAM Security Guard Service and their own professional development.