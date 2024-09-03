Liberia: Gonet Academy Graduates 362 Professionals - Cohort 9 Graduation, a Milestone in Professional Excellence

Monrovia — On August 31, at the Paynesville City Hall, Gonet Academy celebrated the remarkable achievements of its largest and most dynamic cohort yet--Cohort 9! This significant event saw 362 graduates, including 350 who earned professional certificates and 12 who received professional diplomas, marking a pivotal moment in their professional journeys.

The ceremony opened with a powerful statement from Jessica Fofana, Program Coordinator, who expressed the collective pride and anticipation felt by all in attendance. She highlighted the significance of the day, emphasizing that it marked the culmination of hard work, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence by the graduates.

Fofana also acknowledged the vital support systems--families, friends, mentors, faculty and staff--that played an integral role in the graduates' success, setting the tone for a day of celebration and reflection.

In his inspiring address, Gonet Academy's Founder & CEO, Mohammed Kerkulah, highlighted the diversity and inclusivity of this cohort, which achieved near-perfect gender balance with 50.6% female and 49.4% male graduates.

He praised the graduates for their resilience, adaptability, and ability to translate knowledge into action, urging them to embrace the opportunities ahead with the same determination that brought them to this milestone. He also expressed profound gratitude to the institutions that continue to entrust their staff's learning and development to Gonet Academy.

Furthermore, the Founder & CEO announced the development and completion of an alumni platform that will be used to profile all alumni online for professional visibility and to validate their achievements with Gonet Academy.

The event was graced by Mr. Gerald Hodges, a seasoned development management professional, who served as the Guest Speaker. In his powerful message, Mr. Hodges emphasized the importance of continuous learning in staying competitive and adaptable in today's rapidly changing world.

He highlighted the critical role of 21st-century leadership, underscoring the need for ethical leadership, innovation, and the effective use of technology and entrepreneurship as key drivers of productivity and performance.

Mr. Hodges also spoke about the power of networking and resilience, encouraging graduates to build lasting professional relationships and maintain integrity as they navigate the challenges of their careers.

Adding to the ceremony's significance, Mr. Wesley DM Nyenatoh Sr., Deputy Director General for Technical Services of the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB), expressed his excitement about Gonet Academy's contributions to manpower development and training in Liberia. He highlighted AITB's commitment to collaborating with Gonet Academy to enhance TVET programs and other training initiatives nationwide. Mr. Nyenatoh announced his intention to join the next cohort, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning for professionals in all sectors. He also took a moment to thank President H.E. Joseph N. Boakai for his strong support of education and human capacity development, expressing pride in being part of this transformative process.

The graduates of Cohort 9 shared heartfelt reflections on their journey at Gonet Academy, expressing deep appreciation for the comprehensive knowledge and practical skills they acquired. They spoke of the supportive network of peers and mentors, which played a crucial role in their success, and the academy's conducive learning environment that combined hands-on training with real-world applications.

Graduates expressed, "Gonet Academy has given us more than just a certificate; it has given us the confidence and tools to excel in our careers. The friendships and connections we made here are invaluable, and the support from the faculty and staff has been incredible. We are already planning to return for more courses, and we would encourage anyone looking to advance their career to enroll here. We are even considering pursuing a diploma to deepen our expertise and continue our professional growth."

The ceremony concluded with a powerful charge to the graduates delivered by Mr. Abraham Billy, Advisory Board Chair of GonetAfrica Academy and Director General of AITB. He urged the graduates to embrace lifelong learning, adapt to new technologies, and continuously upgrade their skills to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving world. "Start anew with wisdom, bonds, and ambitions. You are the leaders we trust to succeed. Congratulations, graduates! Welcome to the GonetAfrica Academy Alumni Network!"

The stories shared and the lessons learned during this graduation are a testament to Gonet Academy's commitment to excellence in professional development, and they set a high standard for the cohorts to come.

Elevate Your Career with Gonet Academy!

Gonet is dedicated to empowering professionals through comprehensive continuous professional development and hands-on training. Whether you're looking to upskill or pivot in your career, we offer a diverse range of courses designed to enhance your expertise and drive your success.

Courses include Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Strategic Leadership and Management, Introduction to QuickBooks, Microsoft Office Productivity, Web Development Using WordPress, Digital Marketing Essentials, Banking and Finance, Procurement and Contract Management, Human Resources Management, Public Relations and Media, Advanced Microsoft Excel, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Financial Management, Effective Communication and Public Speaking.

Other courses include Entrepreneurship and Business Management, Project Proposal Writing, Hospitality Management, Data Analysis Using SPSS, Psychosocial Counseling, Public Sector Management, Internal Audit and Control, Occupational Health and Safety Management, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, Compliance Management, among others.

Ready to take the next step in your professional journey? Contact us via WhatsApp at 0880806657 or visit our campus at S.D. Cooper Road, after the S.D. Cooper Road Junction. Join us at Gonet Academy, where learning drives growth and success.