Liberia: Rochell Takes Over Kneeling Warriors As President, Promises Success

Monrovia — Former Liberia Football Association Executive Committee Member Rochell Woodson has assumed the role of President for the newly-promoted Upper Women's League team, Kneeling Warriors FC.

Madam Woodson, a long-time football stakeholder, was officially inducted into office on Friday, where she pledged to elevate the club to new heights.

During the induction ceremony, Rochell, commonly known as the "Iron Lady," expressed her commitment to bringing increased competition to the women's league.

"Taking the oath of office is just a continuation of my journey and another opportunity to lend my expertise to an industry that has always been my passion," she stated. "Today, I return to give back in a more defined and pragmatic way. The narrative on how we manage football in Liberia must change; our investments need to be more empirical, scientific, and focused on long-term gains."

She added, "I promise you, if we don't see progress within three years of my leadership, then we must reconsider our formula and strategies. Sports are about achieving gains--winning trophies, creating joyful moments for fans, and getting significant returns on our investments. For your information, I've brought my notes with me. If they make sense in the classroom, they should also make sense on the field and in the boardroom."

Madam Woodson thanked the CEO, officials, and players of Kneeling Warriors Football Club for entrusting her with the leadership of the team. She pledged her full commitment to making the club a formidable force.

As the new president, Woodson emphasized her intention to secure the right sponsors and resources that align with the club's investment plans.

"As we take on the mantle of authority at Kneeling Warriors Football Club, we offer a vibrant and steadfast representation to you, the sports leaders. We must work together to achieve our institutional goals and focus on educating our girls because when you educate a girl child, you educate a nation."

"To my team members, having a strong and dynamic president doesn't give you the license to be lazy. Let's stay hungry for success both on and off the field. It is possible," Rochell asserted.

The return of the "Iron Lady" is being hailed as a significant boost for women's football, with fans eagerly anticipating her strategic vision for Kneeling Warriors' rise in the Upper Women's League.

Rochell, a former CAF Match Commissioner, has a proven track record of transforming clubs into formidable forces. When she previously took over World Girls FC, she bolstered the team's lineup by bringing in foreign talents. It appears she is planning a similar strategy for the Warriors ahead of the upcoming league season in October.