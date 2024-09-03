Liberia: Govt. Revises Opening Dates of Schools Graduation.

Monrovia — The Ministry of Education revises graduation dates and school reopening for the 2024/2025 academic year, warning that any school that breaches the new deadlines will face severe consequences.

The Ministry announces that the new reopening date for 10th-grade students is September 16, 2024, while the 12th-grade graduation period will run from September 16 to September 30, 2024.

"These adjustments apply specifically to the start date for 10th-grade students and the graduation ceremonies for 12th-grade students. All other grades (kindergarten to 9th grade and 11th grade) will resume classes as planned on September 2, 2024," a press release issued by the Ministry says.

Students must complete the 9th-grade WAEC or 12th-grade WASSCE examinations to be eligible for promotion to the 10th grade or graduation from the 12th grade.

The Ministry expects results for this year's examinations to be released on or before September 15, 2024.

The Ministry will make necessary adjustments to the 2024/2025 academic calendar to ensure that 10th-grade students meet the mandatory 200 instructional days.

The Ministry further emphasizes that all private and faith-based schools must strictly adhere to this policy. Non-compliance will result in severe consequences. Press Release