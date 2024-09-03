Liberia: Over 300 Youths to Benefit Skills Training

Paynesville — Over three hundred young people in Paynesville and its environs will benefit from cost-free vocational education from the Roger Gibson Foundation.

Roger Gibson, CEO of the Foundation, told the NEW DAWN on Sunday, September 1, 2024, that the gesture is his way of giving back to society.

"This gesture is my way of giving back to society. I felt the need for young people to be empowered because they are the future of this country. Usually, they struggle with lives because of the situations and limited opportunities.

Gibson said in an interview, "I see that they need helping hands that can support them through vocational skills training, equip them with constructive knowledge, and lead them in a life-changing direction."

According to him, the project targets 300 youths who will be trained in various disciplines, including Tie-dying, cosmetology, tailoring, Soap-making, and catering, with no fees attached.

For his part, Lawrence Dayougar, the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) 's youth focus person, commended the Roger Foundation for the initiative, which he describes as a boost for Paynesville's youth.

Mr. Dayougar said the young people of Paynesville are the heartbeat of the city and are very eager to acquire vocational skills that they can use for their own employment and empowerment, liberating themselves from hardship and progressing.

He reaffirms the PCC's commitment to helping youths to become better future leaders.

The first batch of beneficiaries of the free-skills training exercise is expected to commence this Saturday, September 7, 2024. Beneficiary communities include 72nd Community, Du-port Road, Redlight, Neezo, and Somalia Drive.