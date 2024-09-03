Nigeria: Danladi Wins Africa's 1st Indoor Golf Championship in Abuja

Becky Danladi of TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club, Abuja, has emerged the overall winner of Africa's first-ever indoor golf championship in Abuja.

The championship which was organised by Olusegun Runsewe, the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), had no fewer than 150 lady golfers participating at the Golf and Health Signature in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Danladi clinched the championship overall prize after she returned a total gross score of 43.

She played off handicap 24 and returned a gross score of 14 and 29 in the indoor and outdoor event respectively which was the lowest total gross score of the championship.

She was closely followed by Tessy Johnson also of TYB IGRCC who grossed a total of 44 after returning 16 and 28 gross in the indoor and outdoor event respectively.

Staff Sergeant Maureen Apute, the Lady Captain of TYB IGRCC, overcame Nanwor Mamven of IBB International Golf and Country Club on count-backs to finish third.

This was after both players posted 15 and 32 gross in the indoor and outdoor event respectively for a total gross score of 47.

Susan Marcus also of TYB IGRCC completed the top five spot after she grossed 18 (indoor) and 30 (outdoor) for a total of 48 gross.

In the auxiliary prizes category, Maryam Atta-Bala of IBB IGCC won the prize for the nearest to the pin with a distance of 3 feet.

Marcus Susan of TYB IGRCC settled for the runner-up prize in the category with a distance of 4 feet.

The longest drive award went to Juliet Umolu of IBB IGCC with a distance of 278 metres, while IBB IGCC Grace Ihonvbere was awarded the prize for the best indoor score of 13 gross.

Dame Julie Donli, the Lady Captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, won the prize for the best-dressed lady golfer of the championship.