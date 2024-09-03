Nigeria: It's Difficult to Reject Super Eagles Job - Eguavoen

Stand-in Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has expressed his readiness to lead the national team whenever called upon.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical committee shared on social media that it's hard to turn down such an opportunity, especially given the team's current circumstances.

"I will do it for the love of the country and the game. Remember, football gave me name and fame, and the country gave me the opportunity, so it's difficult to say no at this point because of the circumstances we find ourselves in," he posted on Facebook.

It will be recalled that the NFF had announced he would step in as the head coach for the team's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

This decision comes in the wake of German coach Bruno LabBadia's unexpected withdrawal from the role.

Labbadia, who was previously named as the successor to Finidi George earlier this week, reportedly declined the position due to unresolved issues with German tax laws.

The NFF disclosed late Friday via a statement that these tax concerns were the main obstacle to finalizing the agreement.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau clarified that the Federation cannot cover the additional 32% to 40% tax on the salary of Bruno Labbadia, who was set to become the Super Eagles' Head Coach.

Although an agreement was initially reached, the tax issue arose later, with Labbadia insisting that the NFF should pay the full tax amount. Gusau emphasized that the tax details were not part of the original negotiations, and the NFF cannot shoulder the extra financial burden beyond the agreed monthly wage. The NFF has named a 23-player squad for the upcoming qualifiers, with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi, and stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong making their return after extended injury absences.