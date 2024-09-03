Nigeria: Kwara Kids Bring Joy to Patients, Traders

Muslim children in Ilọrin, Kwara State, at the weekend, visited hospitals, markets, among other places, to revive the art of charity under a programme organised by the state's chapter of The Young Muslims Association (TYMa) as part of its maiden edition of its charity week.

Places visited include the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KSUTH), Sawmill Garage and Jumaat mosques.

The children, aged 10 to 14, distributed cash, toiletries, drinks, biscuits, dates and greeting cards with prayer for the sick.

Speaking at the teaching hospital, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Ahmed Bola Abdulkadir, said, "For children to think they need to visit the hospitals and help those in need is fantastic.

"We pray a lot more children will go into this kind of project. Growing up knowing they need to help the needy is a very good thing.

"I pray you all get to higher places to be able to do more because of this orientation. We really appreciate these children and believe the future is bright for Nigeria with people like you."

One of the participants, Master Abdullahi Ayeloja, told Daily Trust that this was an eye opener for him which would change his perspective about charity.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the organising committee, Dr AbdulRasheed Iyanda, said the programme was prompted by the need to train children who were future leaders to imbibe and understand the art and need to give charity in cash, kind and service as prioritised by Islam.