Nigeria: Nard and the 'Warning Strike'

Resident doctors should please return to work

The Federal Government has threatened to evoke the "No Work, No Pay" policy on members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) for the number of days spent on their nationwide industrial action. NARD members commenced a seven-day warning strike last Monday to demand the release of their colleague, Dr Ganiyat Popoola who was abducted in December 2023, along with her husband and nephew. Her husband was later released, while Popoola and her nephew remain in captivity. While we hope for the safe return of the medical personnel in captivity, we do not believe the NARD approach is the right one.

Frequent face-off between health workers and government at all levels has not only left an indelible stain on the image of the public health care system in the country, but it has also brought untold hardship to many Nigerians. As a result of the ongoing strike, patients requiring health care in most government hospitals across the country are either being turned back or are left unattended to with dire implications. Many who may require emergency services and without enough funds to seek health care in private hospitals could unfortunately lose their lives at this period.

We fully support the aspirations of resident doctors in terms of their welfare, conducive working environment, training, and recognition of their contribution as sacrosanct to an efficient health care system and a better society. We also share the frustrations of resident doctors whose membership is depleting every day as many of their peers seek greener pastures abroad. However, we are of the view that a strike will not resolve the problem of kidnapping that affects all sectors of the country. Besides, NARD may be setting a bad precedent, especially considering the assurances by the federal government of efforts to secure the release of the doctor in captivity.

As previous cases have proven, parties would still return to the negotiating table after several lives have been lost. A more strategic way to resolve this logjam can be attained without bringing untold hardship to patients and other citizens that may need their services in the hospitals. We therefore plead with the resident doctors to return to work. The federal government should also understand that this is not an auspicious moment to dither on the issue of health care for the people. On that score, we don't believe the 'no work, no pay' will resolve the crisis.

Incessant strikes are hugely inimical to the health of the nation and, in many ways, disruptive of the social order. Even when we disagree with NARD on this strike, the federal government needs to urgently improve the quality of lives of health care professionals by making deliberate efforts in that direction. This will not only help to reduce brain drain and medical tourism--two 'monsters' that should easily be blamed on insensitivity of government--but also help in the bid to revamp the health sector in the country.

Health care delivery is critical to the well-being of any society. But over the years, the attention of government, both at the state and federal levels, is at best half-hearted. We can only appeal to the doctors to consider the interest of their suffering patients. For one, their Hippocratic Oath obligates them to save the several lives that are now being lost due to the prevailing dispute. We consider the ongoing strike unfortunate as the development is piling more pressure on already weak and fragile health system, and bringing untold hardship among Nigerians. There is an urgent need to stem this ugly trend.

