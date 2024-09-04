Algeria: Presidential Election - Strong Mobilization of National Community's Members in Italy to Vote, Strengthen Bond With Homeland

Milan (Italy) — Voters from the national community established in Italy called, on Tuesday, for massive participation in the presidential election, due to the importance of this electoral duty for the future of Algeria, also an opportunity for young people of the diaspora to have their say during this political event.

At the voting center of the Algerian Consulate General in Milan (North), the community's representatives were unanimous in recognizing in statements to APS, after fulfilling their electoral duty, the importance of the electoral act for which young people must mobilize, affirming that "Algeria is on the right track and constantly improving in various fields".

Rachid Yacef, an Algerian residing in Italy for about 50 years, affirmed that this presidential election is an opportunity for young people to have their say, "within the framework of the democratic exercise in Algeria which is on the right path towards building a strong nation," emphasizing that he always raises awareness among his children and grandchildren about the importance of the electoral act.

He said that the choice of Algerians, both inside the country and abroad, of "the candidate they deem capable of leading the country, is likely to guarantee the prosperity and building of Algeria".

And to emphasize that the consular authorities in Italy had implemented all the organizational and logistical means through the opening of new offices in all regions, thus facilitating for community's members the exercise of their right to vote under the best conditions.

A total of 12 polling stations are distributed throughout the Italian territory, including five fixed offices and seven mobile ones covering 27 cities.

The Algerian Consulate General in Milan has 3790 registered voters, while 1480 are registered in Naples, and 1467 others at the Algerian Embassy in Rome.