Algeria: Candidate Aouchiche Pledges to Take 'Important Measures' to Revive Economy

Algiers — Socialist Forces Front candidate for the upcoming presidential election, Youcef Aouchiche, committed to take a series of "important" measures to revive the economic sector, by capitalising on the potential and assets of each of the country's regions.

Invited to the "Presidential Election Forum," an Algerian radio broadcast, Mr Aouchiche pledged to take a "series of measures" to revive the industrial sector, starting by the creation of integrated economic centres based on regional specificities and the assets of each region to encourage local initiatives and free up investment.

He said that his election programme aimed to "develop the economic sector, especially the manufacturing industry, as well as the tourism and agricultural sectors to achieve self-sufficiency in numerous fields, mainly cereals, by increasing the land area under development."

Concerning social policy, Aouchiche committed to "improving living conditions for citizens and developing the social system, by increasing the guaranteed national minimum wage, providing income for vulnerable groups, increasing family allowances and establishing a social protection system meeting the aspirations of the Algerian people."

He also pledged that if elected, he would "cap prices, protect the purchasing power and restore the middle class."

The candidate of the Socialist Forces Front committed to launch a "political and institutional reform and establish the separation of powers," through public involvement in the management of public affairs.

In foreign policy, Aouchiche committed to continue "the support of just causes worldwide, on the top of which the Palestinian and Sahrawi causes, and to focus on the African continent, being the strategic depth of Algeria."