Uganda: Bobi Wine Shot With Suspected Teargas Canister

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi has been shot with suspected teargas canister in Bulindo, a township in the outskirts of Najfera and Kira suburbs.

It remains unclear the circumstances under which he was shot but sources say Mr Kyagulanyi was with a group of supporters who ended up in a confrontation with the Police.

"Our president Bobi Wine has been shot in the leg by police in Bulindo!" a post on Mr Kyagulanyi's official X account, signed off by 'Admin', said.

"He's been rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention. We'll keep the country updated on his situation."

He was taken to Rubaga Hospital for medical attention.

Amateur footages captured by bystanders and shared via social media app Tik Tok shows the National Unity Platform party leader agonising on the ground as his aides move to help him up.

He has to be carried as his legs appear limp.

Another footage shows police engaging a group of unarmed civilians, some in suits, in running battles and firing teargas randomly.

The shooting comes on the back of heightened security alert released by the US government that warned of potential terrorist attacks on Kampala.

This is a developing story...