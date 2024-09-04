Uganda: Bobi Wine's Nine Lives - Surviving Assassination Attempts On Tumultuous Political Stage

The musician-turned-politician has repeatedly found himself targeted by violence, yet has miraculously emerged unscathed on several occasions.

The political journey of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, has been marked by numerous life-threatening encounters, earning him comparisons to a cat with nine lives.

These incidents underscore the high-stakes nature of Ugandan politics and the extreme risks faced by those who challenge the status quo.

Arua: A narrow escape

One of the most notable incidents occurred in August 2018 during a by-election in Arua Municipality. Kyagulanyi, campaigning for an opposition candidate, found himself caught in chaos when security forces opened fire on his convoy.

Tragically, his driver, Yasin Kawuma, was shot dead while sitting in the seat Bobi Wine usually occupied.

The incident was widely condemned both locally and internationally and was viewed as a clear attempt on his life.

A deadly campaign trail

In the lead-up to the 2021 presidential election, Kyagulanyi's campaign was fraught with danger. His rallies were frequently disrupted by security forces, and he was arrested multiple times.

The most harrowing encounter occurred in November 2020 when protests erupted following his arrest.

Kyagulanyi reported several instances of being targeted by gunfire during the unrest.

"They aimed at me, but God protected me," he said in a statement to the press.

Escaping death in Kayunga

In December 2021, while campaigning in Kayunga, Kyagulanyi's vehicle was once again shot at by security forces.

Video footage from the scene showed his supporters scattering as bullets were fired, injuring many. Bobi Wine, who was in the vehicle at the time, later recounted his narrow escape.

"They shot at us, but we survived by God's grace," he said.

The 2021 Election Aftermath

Following the 2021 presidential election, Kyagulanyi was placed under house arrest, with security forces surrounding his home.

Although he was eventually released, the tension and threats to his life continued.

The election itself was marred by allegations of rigging, violence, and intimidation, with Kyagulanyi emerging as the main challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

And then today...

On Tuesday, September 3, yet another incident added to Bobi Wine's series of life-threatening encounters. After attending a thanksgiving ceremony in Bulindo, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, hosted by his lawyer George Musisi, Kyagulanyi and his team embarked on a procession through Bulindo town.

Despite police warnings against blocking the road, Kyagulanyi proceeded, prompting police intervention.

What followed is now a subject of serious contention. According to a police statement, Kyagulanyi sustained injuries after stumbling while trying to get into his vehicle during the altercation. However, Kyagulanyi and his team claim he was shot by the police.

He was taken to Najaeem Medical Centre in Bulindo for first aid and later transferred to Nsambya Hospital.

The police have announced an investigation to establish the facts surrounding the alleged shooting and any related incidents.

As the investigation unfolds, this latest event adds another layer to the complex and dangerous political landscape in which Kyagulanyi operates.