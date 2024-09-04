Uganda: Bobi Stumbled While Getting Into His Car - Police

But Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke says investigations are underway to establish the facts of what happened

The Police have refuted allegations Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, was shot on Tuesday evening, saying instead that the National Unity Platform (NUP) principal sustained injuries while getting into his car.

"Police officers on site claim he stumbled while getting into his vehicle, causing the injury, whereas Kyagulanyi and his team assert that he was shot," said Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

The statement is a textbook from the January 2021 incident in Fort Portal when Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde was allegedly shot - also on the left leg - but the military insisted otherwise.

A bleeding and seething Tumukunde was left demanding Lt Col Paddy Ankunda explain if a war hero and battle-hardened general like himself did not know the difference between a teargas canister and a bullet after the then military publicist had claimed the injuries were caused by the former.

While Bobi Wine is not a general, nor wioth experience of braving and firing bullets in the jungles of Luweero, he and his aides would still insist they can tell the difference between a bullet and an injury from a stumble.

But Mr Rusoke still has time to give another version of the statement as he indicated that an investigation will be conducted to clarify the facts.

"The Police will investigate the alleged shooting and any related incidents," he said.

The alleged shooting of Mr Kyagulanyi comes on the back of heightened security vigilance in the country following terse the US government's warning of potential terrorist attack on Kampala.

Mr Kyagulanyi on the ground soon after the alleged shooting incident | Courtesy-Mission MediaPolice said Mr Kyagulanyi was retruning from a Thanksgiving event for NUP lawyer George Musisi in Bulindo, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

"When Mr Kyagulanyi left the venue, he and his team moved out of their cars and embarked on a procession up to Bulindo town; however, the police advised against it," Mr Rusoke said.

"Despite their guidance, he insisted on proceeding and closing the road, leading to police intervention to prevent the procession."

Police said that during the ensuing altercation, "it is alleged that he sustained injuries", but that would be a far cry from the truth because Mr Kyagulanyi indeed sustained injuries and was bleeding in the left leg.

What would be in serious contention is the cause of the injury as Mr Kyagulanyi is seen on the ground being helped by his aides amidst a hail of gunshots and teargas being fired in the area.

Another amateur footage, shared on social media app TikTok, also shows police engaging chase after scampering persons, some in black suits, under a cloud of teargas.

Mr Kyagulanyi's was taken to Najaeem Medical Centre in Bulindo for first aid.

His official X account, like those for his aides, said he had been shot.

"Our president Bobi Wine has been shot in the leg by police in Bulindo!" a post on Mr Kyagulanyi's official X account, signed off by 'Admin', said.

The account later claimed that Mr Kyagulanyi was targeted for assassination.

"The Police and military under the command of one Twesigye surrounded our vehicles and started firing live bullets, teargas canisters and other projectiles," it said.

"BobiWine who was clearly targeted was shot in the leg."

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation on Police, with former NUP vice-president for Buganda region, Mathias Mpuuga, calling it a "brutal and high-handed attack" that every right thinking Ugandan must condemn.

"We pray for Mr Kyagulanyi's quick recovery, and demand that the Police explain this high-handedness," said Mpuuga.

The former Leader of the Opposition fell out with Mr Kyagulanyi and was expelled from his party over political issues related to the controversial service award in Parliament.

But the alleged shooting is certainly not political and Mr Mpuuga threw his heart into commiserations.