Uganda: Nup Rejects Police Statement On Bobi Wine Incident

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has dismissed the Police's account of events that saw its principal Robert Kyagulanyi sustain suspected bullet wounds to the leg.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke on Tuesday claimed that Mr Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, had stumbled, fallen, and injured himself while entering a car.

Mr Rusoke claimed the accounts were from officers on the ground but added that police would investigate to ascertain the facts.

However, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi rubbished the police's explanation, describing it as false.

"They should come up with proper lies. You have seen the photos, the bruises, his clothes torn - is that the result of a fall?" Ssenyonyi queried.

Mr Ssenyonyi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, clarified that Kyagulanyi had gone to visit his lawyer, George Musisi, to express appreciation for services rendered to the party.

"It is a lie that it was a Thanksgiving," he added.

According to Ssenyonyi, Kyagulanyi's car was surrounded by police, who then began shooting at him.

"It seems there is a ploy to injure or kill our leader. He was shot at close range," Ssenyonyi alleged.

This incident marks yet another instance in which Kyagulanyi has faced violent confrontations with the police.