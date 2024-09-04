Algeria: Voting Starts Wednesday in Mobile Polling Stations in Country's South

Algiers — Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, nomadic populations and those who live in remote and isolated areas in the southern provinces, will begin voting at mobile polling stations, as part of the presidential election of 7 September.

In this regard, the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), at the level of the southern provinces, affirmed that "all human and material conditions have been put in place to ensure the smooth running of the election."

In Tindouf province, the voting operation will begin at the level of 12 mobile polling stations, 72 hours prior the election day, Ouargla province has set up 6 mobile polling stations located in remote areas of the border sub-prefecture of El Borma.

For its part, Adrar province has set up three mobile polling stations where the voting process begins 24 hours prior election day. These stations are distributed across the municipalities of Tsabit, Timi, and Reggane.

In the border province of Bordj Badji Mokhtar, six mobile polling stations have been made available to start the voting process 48 hours in advance, for the benefit of nomadic Bedouins in the municipalities of Bordj Badji Mokhtar and Timiaouine

The province of Djanet, situated in the South-East of the country, will provide nine mobile polling stations to start the voting process 72 hours in advance.

Tamanrasset province has set up 29 mobile polling stations for 21,603 registered voters.

The vote will kick off in 19 mobile polling stations 72 hours in advance and 10 others 48 hours prior the election day.

In In Salah province, four mobile polling stations have been made available, the voting process will start 48 hours in advance in 2 stations, and 24 hours in 2 other stations.

As for the province of Bechar, the voting process will begin 72 hours before the election day in four mobile polling stations, while voting will start 24 hours before the election in a mixed polling station.