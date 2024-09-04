Algeria: Voting Starts Wednesday in Mobile Polling Stations in Country's South

Twitter/Algerian Presidency
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
3 September 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, nomadic populations and those who live in remote and isolated areas in the southern provinces, will begin voting at mobile polling stations, as part of the presidential election of 7 September.

In this regard, the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), at the level of the southern provinces, affirmed that "all human and material conditions have been put in place to ensure the smooth running of the election."

In Tindouf province, the voting operation will begin at the level of 12 mobile polling stations, 72 hours prior the election day, Ouargla province has set up 6 mobile polling stations located in remote areas of the border sub-prefecture of El Borma.

For its part, Adrar province has set up three mobile polling stations where the voting process begins 24 hours prior election day. These stations are distributed across the municipalities of Tsabit, Timi, and Reggane.

In the border province of Bordj Badji Mokhtar, six mobile polling stations have been made available to start the voting process 48 hours in advance, for the benefit of nomadic Bedouins in the municipalities of Bordj Badji Mokhtar and Timiaouine

The province of Djanet, situated in the South-East of the country, will provide nine mobile polling stations to start the voting process 72 hours in advance.

Tamanrasset province has set up 29 mobile polling stations for 21,603 registered voters.

The vote will kick off in 19 mobile polling stations 72 hours in advance and 10 others 48 hours prior the election day.

In In Salah province, four mobile polling stations have been made available, the voting process will start 48 hours in advance in 2 stations, and 24 hours in 2 other stations.

As for the province of Bechar, the voting process will begin 72 hours before the election day in four mobile polling stations, while voting will start 24 hours before the election in a mixed polling station.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.