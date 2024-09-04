Algeria: Three Presidential Candidates Urge Massive Vote for Strong, Stable and United Algeria

ALGIERS-On the 20th and final day of the election campaign, the three candidates in the September 7 presidential election renewed their appeal to citizens to vote massively for a strong, stable and united Algeria.

At a popular rally in Algiers, Youcef Aouchiche, the candidate of the Front of Socialist Forces (FFS) party, urged the Algerian people to "turn out en masse" to the polls to choose the "most appropriate" project for the country's future.

He asserted that "the change sought by citizens cannot be achieved without a vote," calling on them to "go en masse to the polls next Saturday to choose the president who is capable of making the Algerian dream a reality."

For candidate Aouchiche, Algeria, "banking on its components, domestic competences, the national community abroad, and its civilizational and historical heritage," is in a position to achieve the expected development in all fields, recalling the thrusts of his electoral program, particularly in the social field.

He pledged to make the Algerian economy "the second largest in Africa," reiterating his commitment to creating 450,000 jobs, building two (2) million housing units, increasing salaries, allowances, and university grants, dedicating an allowance to housewives, and boosting citizens' purchasing power.

The independent candidate also vowed to create 20,000 investment projects covering several fields, support farmers, end wheat, corn, and barley imports, increase irrigated areas, and "definitively solve" the problem of drinking water supply "by the end of 2024.

He also pledged to "close the file on the status of teachers and paramedical staff by 2025", reinforce child protection, review the administrative division, create new provinces, review the communal code, continue to address the concerns of the national community abroad, and further strengthen the capabilities of the People's National Army (PNA).

Abdelmadjid Tebboune also reiterated his firm commitment to supporting just causes around the world, primarily the Palestinian and Sahrawi causes, and called on Algerians to vote massively on September 7 so that "Algeria can triumph over its enemies."

Leading a rally in Algiers, the candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, called on Algerians to turn out en masse to the polls to help build the country and strengthen its stability and unity, stressing the importance of this election being held at a "crucial and pivotal time" given the context of regional and international crises.

The MSP candidate assured that the 62 commitments in his electoral program represent "solutions to the various concerns of Algerians," pledging to "involve everyone in their fulfilment through a political partnership that offers opportunity to all Algerians."

He also pledged, if elected president, to "review the administrative division and create economic hubs", while "focusing on human resources through the promotion of the education, training, health and services sectors."

The MSP candidate also reiterated his commitment to "involving the members of the national community abroad in economic, development and social programs, so that they contribute to the country's progress and prosperity."