Algeria: End of Electoral Campaign On Tuesday, Start of Electoral Silence

Algiers — The electoral campaign for the presidential election of 7 September wraps up this Tuesday, giving way to a three-day election silence, during which candidates are banned from exercising any electoral activity.

The campaign, which started on 15 August, ran smoothly at the organizational and security levels thanks to the logistical measures and resources mobilized by the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) for the success of this important event.

On the expiry of the campaign's legal period, the electoral silence is imposed upon all the candidates as from this Tuesday at midnight until the polling day, in accordance with the provisions of the organic law on electoral system.

The law stipulates that "no one can, by any means and in any form whatsoever, campaign outside the scheduled period.

During this period, it is forbidden to "publish or broadcast opinion or vote intention polls in the 72 hours preceding the election date nationwide and five days before the polling date for the national community established abroad."

For twenty days, the three candidates for the presidential election, namely the candidate of the Social Forces Front (FFS), Youcef Aouchiche, the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the candidate of the Movement of the Society for Peace (MSP), Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, have campaigned while strictly complying with the ethical rules and the political practice.

The electoral campaign was marked by a fair competition between the candidates, their representatives and supporters. Realistic speeches were adopted on the basis of electoral programs featured through meetings, local activities, and speeches delivered though audiovisual and written media outlets, in addition to social networks.