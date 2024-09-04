Morocco/Nigeria: Morocco 2025 - Ekong, 19 Others Train in Uyo As Eagles Prepare for Cheetahs

Only three players are still being expected at the camp of the Super Eagles, as 20 players trained in Uyo on Tuesday evening, ahead of Saturday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

Captain William Ekong led from the front, arriving on Monday with the earliest birds, which included defenders Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, and Olisa Ndah, midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and forwards Ademola Lookman and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi were in tow, and forward Victor Boniface and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali joined in the evening.

On Tuesday morning, defender Calvin Bassey and midfielders Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka pitched in, before defender Benjamin Tanimu (drafted in place of Bright Osayi-Samuel), midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, and forwards Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze landed.

In the evening, just before the team bus pulled out of the hotel for training, defender Bruno Onyemaechi (of Portuguese club Boavista) and midfielder Raphael Onyedika (of Belgian side Club Brugge) arrived in camp.

Forward Kelechi Iheanacho is due in camp on Wednesday while goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and forward Victor Osimhen are being expected on Thursday.

After Saturday's encounter, the Super Eagles are scheduled to fly to Kigali on Sunday for Tuesday's Matchday 2 clash with the Amavubi of Rwanda.