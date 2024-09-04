Ghana: Dulcie Boateng - a Tale of Ambition and Resounding Success

You might not know it yet, but Dulcie Boateng has already made history. While relishing her status as Ghana's highest-paid influencer, she is looking to the future.

Affectionately known as the "Queen of Snapchat," Dulcie Boateng has become a striking online figure who is widely recognized. The social media influencer's lovable personality and enticing photo dumps have seen her emerge as an internet sweetheart in a few years.

If her lucrative ambassadorial deals with brands like Pizzaman-Chickenman, Ridge Condos, Clozar Africa and recently Compu-Ghana proves anything, it's this: she is not fizzling out anytime soon.

Interestingly, it did not use to be for Asylum Down's new pride. Before gracing social media with her larger-than-life personality, Dulcie Ewuraama Afriyie Boateng, as she is officially known, was just another unfamiliar face in the crowd.

Little did she know that was about to change for the better. As fate would have it, she was indeed destined for the extraordinary. She took small leaps of faith, and the rest is history. Dulcie has garnered close to a million fans across her social media platforms!

However, the process was not as effortless as it might seem. The 27-year-old had to earn accolades just like everyone else; she paid her dues.

"Could you believe I started using social media in 2017? Crazy, right? I started by sharing videos of myself dancing and having a good time. You know, that carefree kind of fun," she recounts.

While balancing her hectic schedule at Labone's Club Onyx and her side hustle of selling clothes for a commission, Dulcie always kept the bigger picture in focus.

"Back then, I used to contact shops, take photos, and draw eyes to them," she revealed. "After posting the photos and securing clients, I would deliver their orders." As Dulcie grew more business-savvy, her popularity across the digital landscape increased. She would blossom into a hypebeast, accruing an influence that has established her as one of Ghana's premier influencers.

That was just a fraction of her ambition. The HEY GENG member had her eyes set on her next phase.

"I had always wanted to run a business of my own and organize events," Dulcie says.

It's no wonder she went on to co-found Vendor Vault. She quickly sought to create her brand following its positive reception, delivering a more refined experience with the eponymous Dulcie Porium. As its CEO, the brand influencer has since leveraged her influence to organize and host multiple events that attract fans, marketers, and consumers by the thousands.

In April, her introduction of Porials Pitch, an annual mega sales event, saw over ten thousand fans troop to Accra Mall's Ghud Park, with social media erupting in praise. But that was not the last time the city would hear of her genius.

Dulcie proved her worth as a stunning MC again this August. With thousands to entertain, her presence made the Garage Lounge and Bar's "All Black - The Continuum" event a resounding success. And with thousands filling the open-air venue to maximum capacity, Dulcie brought East Legon to a grinding halt.

All this brilliance and buzz have seemingly muted Dulcie Boateng's educational achievements. To the point, many think she's a dropout. Unfortunately for her critics, she has the smarts. Dulcie is a proud alumna of Achimota Senior High School and Wisconsin University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Human Resource Management.

Fortunately, she is not bothered. After all, her passion is what has rewarded her greatly. Dulcie has been shortlisted for various nominations at credible award shows, a feat many of her critics cannot own. In 2023, she won "Snapchat Influencer of the Year" at the Pulse Influencer Awards, amid two extra nominations for "Snapchat Influencer of the Year" and "Social Media Influencer of the Year" at the Visa King RTP Awards.

This year, Dulcie continued her streak. She picked three nominations: "Snapchat Influencer of the Year," "Snapchat Influencer," and "Brand Influencer" at the 2024 editions of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA and Ghana Outstanding Woman Awards, respectively.

When asked about her legacy, Dulcie says, "Winning more accolades, impacting lives, and getting richer. I want to be remembered as the girl who went from unknown to unstoppable, connecting businesses and elevating brands! Likewise, I want to be the reason someone ventures into social media influencing."

Dulcie Boateng's journey unravels like a fairytale. Her work ethic and perspective encapsulate her story thus far: ambition unbridled and a sea of opportunities to explore. As she shatters boundaries across the digital landscape and dreams bigger, her exploits paint a bright future.