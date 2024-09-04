Ghana: Dr Bawumia Woos Voters in 4 Constituencies in Greater Accra Region

4 September 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Vice President and flagbearer of New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the NPP government has done more than any other government.

He said this at Galilea Park in Greater Accra Region where his Combined Community Connect was held to speak with party faithful in four constituencies namely, Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Sowutuom, Obom and Weija Gbawe.

Dr Bawumia mentioned that "we promised that if you vote for us, we'll bring free SHS, when we said that former President Mahama said we are lying to Ghanaians because it is not possible, didn't he say that? Today more children have benefited from free SHS. Again, today health insurance covers kidney dialysis, cancer and sickle cell and all these tell us that the NPP has done more".

"In 2016 when we came to power, Ghana had only three astro turfs but now we have built 150. One constituency one ambulance, more railways than any government, more airports than any government, more interchanges than any government, more classrooms than any government, more hospitals than any government, more sanitation facilities than any government, more libraries than any government, we have done more than any government," he touted.

Dr Bawumia further stated that "now we've added digitisation, but Nana Akufo-Addo's time is due, and I want to continue. I am taking Ghana to digital, now all our classrooms do not use black board but rather marker boards. We have also introduced drone to deliver medications."

"We are going to train one million youth in digital skills, one must live in Ghana but work in Canada, USA, China and all other countries. From next year, under Bawumia government, if you want to apply for passport, there is no need to fill a form if you have Ghana Card. You just send your Ghana Card and then they'll print your passport for you, it is that simple," the NPP flagbearer assured.

Credit: 3News

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

