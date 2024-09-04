Ghana: Engage in Politics Devoid of Envy, Bitterness - Most Rev. Asante

4 September 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.Hope, Kumasi

The Methodist Church, Ghana has urged politicians and those competing for higher positions in the country to desist from distorting the facts of their competitors to gain sympathy from the electorate.

According to the church, those vying for leadership position, be it political or religion, must act devoid of envy and bitterness because sometimes prejudice and jealousy could lead to distortion of facts.

Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, who made the call, stated that, "politics today is false messages and this also occurs in the church, hence the need to always stick to the facts no matter the situation."

He was speaking at the Ebenezer Methodist Chapel at Bantama during the ordination of 57 ministers of the church on Sunday.

Related Articles

The programme was held simultaneously at Wesley Cathedral, Adum and Degraft Memorial Chapel at Asawase, both in Kumasi.

Most Rev. Prof. Asante, also a former Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), reiterated that politics must be devoid of envy and bitterness so their messages would enable the public to make informed decisions.

He entreated the newly-ordained ministers not to join the ministry because "it's the only job you can find, or respond to God's call because of being unemployed and for that matter, as an avenue to easily gain employment."

Urging them to be more than professionals, as they would earn a living being in the ministry, he said, they must not rely on enjoying hospitality.

He cautioned them not to force their church members to buy them modern vehicles with the presumptuous minds that God did not call them to be poor as ministers, hence must not compromise with their work but speak the truth with love and in humility.

He revealed that some ministers had turned the ministry into business, receiving mobile monies that would not go to the church, with no one holding them accountable.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.