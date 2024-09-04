Ghana: Engage in Politics Devoid of Envy, Bitterness - Most Rev. Asante

The Methodist Church, Ghana has urged politicians and those competing for higher positions in the country to desist from distorting the facts of their competitors to gain sympathy from the electorate.

According to the church, those vying for leadership position, be it political or religion, must act devoid of envy and bitterness because sometimes prejudice and jealousy could lead to distortion of facts.

Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, who made the call, stated that, "politics today is false messages and this also occurs in the church, hence the need to always stick to the facts no matter the situation."

He was speaking at the Ebenezer Methodist Chapel at Bantama during the ordination of 57 ministers of the church on Sunday.

The programme was held simultaneously at Wesley Cathedral, Adum and Degraft Memorial Chapel at Asawase, both in Kumasi.

Most Rev. Prof. Asante, also a former Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), reiterated that politics must be devoid of envy and bitterness so their messages would enable the public to make informed decisions.

He entreated the newly-ordained ministers not to join the ministry because "it's the only job you can find, or respond to God's call because of being unemployed and for that matter, as an avenue to easily gain employment."

Urging them to be more than professionals, as they would earn a living being in the ministry, he said, they must not rely on enjoying hospitality.

He cautioned them not to force their church members to buy them modern vehicles with the presumptuous minds that God did not call them to be poor as ministers, hence must not compromise with their work but speak the truth with love and in humility.

He revealed that some ministers had turned the ministry into business, receiving mobile monies that would not go to the church, with no one holding them accountable.