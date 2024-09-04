West Africa: Gambia, Spain Sign MOU On Regular Migration, Security

The Gambia and the Kingdom of Spain yesterday 28 August 2024 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on regular migration, security, and the fight against crime.

Details of the MoU weren't shared or talked about by either of the two leaders.

The signing ceremony took place at the state house in the presence of President Adama Barrow after the arrival of Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain. This is the first time a Spanish Prime Minister visited The Gambia.

His visit was aimed at boosting cooperation in controlling irregular migration from West African nations to Spain's Canary Islands.

Prime Minister Sánchez made his first stop at The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) to greet the Spanish Guardia Civil and National Police there.

Speaking to the press at GPA, Prime Minister Sánchez said Gambia and Spain signed an MoU on regular migration that is aimed at facilitating safe and regular migration that will benefit both countries and their citizens.

"Together we have a common goal to save lives at sea and stop mafias that exploit people who have the desire to thrive," he said.

"Our cooperation on migration issues and the fight against crime is a great example of how our countries work together."

He said Spain is a reliable partner to The Gambia and that they have the desire to strengthen their bilateral relations in trade, climate change, wind energy, and education.

The Spanish Prime Minister further said Gambia and Spain have become key partners in the field of security, especially in the fight against irregular migration.

Serigne Modou Nije, Gambia's Minister of Defense expresses gratitude to the kingdom of Spain for their support to The Gambia especially to The Gambia Navy.

He said they will continue to work with Spain to increase their bilateral level and take the relationship to higher heights.

The Gambia loses thousands of its citizens to irregular migration every year and it is part of the coastal nationals of Africa that have become the main departure points of migrants taking the sea to Spain.