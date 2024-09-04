Gambia: National Youth Consultation On 'Summit of the Future' Held

As a critical opportunity to demonstrate The Gambia Government and the UN's commitment to youth engagement and youth-driven development, a two-day national youth consultation was recently convened under the leadership of the Secretary-General and Head of the Civil Service, and the UN Resident Coordinator in the Gambia, in preparation for the United Nations' 'Summit of the Future' scheduled from the 22-23 of September 2024, during the United Nations General Assembly high-level week.

During this period, Heads of States and Governments will gather at the UN Headquarters to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a better present and safeguarded future for the world.

In his opening remarks during the two-day convergence, Karl Frédérick Paul, the UN Resident Coordinator told participants that they will delve into five critical areas during the two days that will define their future. He said over 200 young voices from every corner of The Gambia, will craft a vision for their shared future, during these two days, adding that their ideas, energy, and commitment are not just welcome, but they are essential. The UN Resident Coordinator spoke on the challenges of the world with climate change, gender equity, and women empowerment, the bridging of the digital divide, global governance, human rights, political processes, and the empowerment of the people through employment.

"The challenges we face are complex and inter-connected and demand bold and innovative solutions. And who is better to devise these solutions than the generation that will inherit their consequences," Karl Frédérick Paul, the UN Resident Coordinator, said.

More importantly, he spoke about innovation and climate change, saying the planet is at a tipping point, and that the world needs some ingenuity to drive sustainable solutions and build resilience in the face of this existential threat.

On gender equity to empower girls and young women, the UN Resident Coordinator said true progress is impossible without equality and said the insights of the youth will help break down barriers and create a more just society for all.

On bridging the digital divide, he said access to technology is access to opportunity in an ever-increasingly connected world, and that 'we' must ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age.

On global governance, human rights, and political processes, the UN Resident Coordinator said the present generation has the power to reshape decisions, protect rights, and engage in democracy, and that they need fresh perspectives on these fundamental issues.

Finally, on empowerment through employment, education, and wellbeing, he said these are the building blocks of a prosperous future, and said their experiences and aspirations will guide them in creating opportunities for all young people to thrive.

"But this consultation is more than just talk. It is a launch pad for action, and the priorities you set here will echo in the halls of the United Nations in New York. The commitments you make will shape national policies and global agendas," he added.

He further stated that The Gambia has the potential to lead by example and to show the world the power of meaningful youth engagement.

"Let us make these two days a turning point not just for our nation, but for the very idea of how we shape our collective future," he told participants, reminding them that the outcomes of the consultation will not stay within walls. He said they will travel to New York, where young Gambian representatives will present their collective vision at the 'Summit of the Future', and that their ideas will contribute to the global pact for the future, to influence how the world addresses its most pressing challenges.

He also noted that they are not just discussing the future, but that they are actively shaping it. He said each of them has a crucial role to play in the process, saying their diverse perspectives, innovative ideas, and unwavering commitment to positive change, are the keys to unlocking a better future for all.

"The summit of tomorrow begins with the youth of today. Let us begin this important work with open minds, passionate hearts, and a shared commitment to building a future that works for everyone. Together, we can turn the challenges of today into the opportunities of tomorrow," he advised.

Tida Barrow, a representative of National Youth Consultation on the 'Summit of the Future', said the consultations present them with an interesting opportunity to discuss and chart a way for the future they want, and one that works for them.

"The world is changing rapidly, and the voices of young people have never been more crucial. Our generation is the most connected, the most informed, and the most innovative in history. Yet, we are also the most affected by global issues from climate change and unemployment to inequality, gender-based violence, and the digital divide," Ms. Barrow said. She added this is their chance to articulate their vision for a better future, and should therefore assert their role as active participants in the decision-making processes that will shape their destinies.

Mrs Salimatta E.T. Touray, Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service said the gathering will further serve as an opportunity to formalize their actions and commitments into a pivotal position paper that will be presented at the Summit and Action Days; that it will underscore Government's unwavering dedication to youth involvement and will position The Gambia as an excellent advocate for youth-driven development.

According to her, the combination of physical and virtual engagements is key to ensuring that the voices of all Gambian youth are heard. Through thematic group discussions and a high-level meeting, they will take a deep dive into pressing contemporary issues ranging from innovation and climate change to gender parity, empowerment, and global governance.

Bakary Y. Badjie, the Minister of Youth and Sport, said the two-day consultative preparatory forum culminated in the development of a Youth Position Paper highlighting priority issues for the development of the country, to be submitted at the 'Summit of the Future' in New York.

"This requires being deliberate about demanding increased investment in education, skills development, and entrepreneurship and providing the tools that young people need to succeed in this ever-changing world. It also means leveraging these safe spaces and enabling environments, to participate fully in decision-making processes to shape policies that affect our lives and the future of our country," he said.

Minister Badjie expressed pride in the government's inclusive approach, highlighting that the consultation brings together a diverse group of young people, including those differently abled, rural and urban youth, young entrepreneurs, activists, and others. He emphasized that the government's objective is to ensure that Gambian youth can articulate their vision for a better future, contribute to sustainable development, and enhance the nation's profile on the global stage.

He emphasized the importance of providing support and opportunities for youth to realize their full potential and contribute to sustainable development and inclusive growth, highlighting that youth-led decision-making at local, national, and regional levels is vital in achieving the country's developmental agenda.